Four selections from our tipster this Saturday

Two big priced runners in the Paddy Power Gold Cup

Bourbali way overpriced at 33/1

Chance two in the Paddy Power

The big race of the weekend is the Paddy Power Gold Cup Chase- now a Premier Handicap over 2m4f at 14:20. . These two-and-a-half-mile handicap chases at each of Cheltenham's meetings are always fiercely competitive and it's no different this time around.

The trends for this contest reveal some interesting factors where this race favours those aged eight or nine. The rating bandwidth to consider is 134-137 or 143-147 and prominent racers go well at this track.

A horse should come into this contest on the back of one run and, ideally, have finished in the frame in a listed or graded race. The optimal turnaround time is two to three weeks so it's worth considering horses who ran at the end of October.

These factors landed me on two selections for the feature race. The first being Editeur Du Gite at 15.014/1 to get back to winning ways at a track he's previously done well at. His liking for Prestbury Park was shown when winning back-to-back handicap chases this time last year and again in December.

He made all on both occasions over the two-mile trip in those races so this is certainly the time of year to catch him.





He remains 6lb above his last winning mark but I think this step up in distance will suit him after he got outpaced over the 2m trip at this track on his reappearance.

He has his favourite jockey on board again in Niall Houlihan and it looks interesting that he's been declared for this race rather than the Grade 2 Shloer Chase over 2m on Sunday.

He remains a very fair price with this being the target race for him.

Back Editeur Du Gite 14:20 Cheltenham @ 15.0

I also like the chances about Storm Control who is priced up at 34.033/1 which looks very big considering these connections won this race just three years ago with Happy Diva.

Storm Control may be a bit of a monkey but we know how effective he is following a wind operation. This will be his second start following wind surgery where he couldn't reap the benefits on his first outing.

However, he has shown previously that he is still worth chancing. Following his first wind operation, he won his next start. He received a second surgery this time last year where he pulled up on his next start but it was a decent Listed Handicap Chase at Ascot where the track didn't suit him. He then won his next start, showing the benefits of the operation.

He can be forgiven for his reappearance start on the back of his latest wind surgery when fifth of seven at Stratford as he lost a front shoe on the good ground there. That run was well below par for him so can be overlooked and has at least given him something to build on.

I still believe he should have won the 3m Sky Bet listed chase at Doncaster last season but for hanging his chances away. That run came off a 3lb higher mark than he's on here so he remains well treated provided he consents to put his best foot forwards.

Storm Control is certainly no forlorn hope despite his price back at a track where he was a dual winner in 2020.

Back Storm Control each-way 14:20 Cheltenham @ 34.0

Irish raider can go close in handicap

There are some very open handicap hurdle races on Cheltenham's cards over the three days and one of those comes up at 14:55 in the form of a Handicap Hurdle over 3m. This is a weaker renewal of this race so plenty of big priced horses can be given serious chances.

Young, unexposed horses are favoured with the ideal age being five-year-olds rated 145-148. This isn't an ideal rating bandwidth as the top weight in this year's race is On The Blind Side rated 144 which just speaks volumes of the calibre of those contesting the race this time around.

The next best rating section therefore, is 130-135 and it's an even bigger help if a 7lb claimer is enlisted. There isn't an evident running style that best suits but generally, prominent racers have a decent record.

Ideally, a horse comes into the race on the back of one start this season and it's even better if they won a Cheltenham Handicap Hurdle on that latest outing. A three-week turnaround is optimal so there are plenty of reasons to side with the current favourite, Shearer.

However, there is a horse further down the market who I like at a fair price of 13.012/1. That horse being Zoffanien who is a five-year-old, rated 137 but has a 5lb claimer on his back. He comes here on the back of one run which was a creditable effort to finish sixth of 15 in a flat handicap at Gowran.

He is being sent across the Irish Sea by his very shrewd trainer Denis Hogan who has always thought plenty of this gelding.

He has plenty of hurdle starts to his name despite his age with 20 runs over the smaller obstacles. It didn't go to plan for him over fences where he looked a bit soft for that code.

Despite that, he is a horse who enjoys the hurly burly of a big field handicap hurdle. He enjoys running into trouble which is certainly something that can be found at Cheltenham in these types of contests.

He should still have more to offer back up in trip and for all he's not well treated by the British handicapper, he does have that 5lb claim off his back to offset the Irish penalty.

Back Zoffanien each-way 14:55 Cheltenham @ 13.0

Strong claims for outsider of the field

It's another competitive handicap hurdle at 15:30 this time in the form of a 0-140 Intermediate Handicap Hurdle over 2m5f. .

This is another race which doesn't have the strength we'd have expected in recent years which again, leaves the opportunity to side with a bigger priced runner.

This race favours five-year-olds rated 134-137- which is another issue as the top weight is Nickle Back making his handicap debut off a mark of 134. Horses ridden in mid-division have been seen to best effect in recent renewals as have horses who come into this race on the back of two runs.

Ideally, a horse ran well last time out at Chepstow or in a Novices' Hurdle with that run coming five weeks ago.

It was difficult to get a horse to fit these trends but one who ticked plenty of boxes was the outsider of the field in Bourbali at 34.033/1. This five-year-old has been readily dismissed in the market despite only one lesser run on his reappearance which can be forgiven.

He signed off last season in cracking form, bringing up a hat-trick in the Spring in a Class 3 handicap hurdle. He has won four of his eight starts in handicap company and is running off just a 2lb higher mark than for the latest win.

His reappearance start came in the Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle at Chepstow, won by Knappers Hill. He was ridden prominently on that occasion and weakened out of contention to be well beaten. That was at a time when Joe Tizzard's horses were yet to fully fire but the string is back in much better order now.

Bourbali can easily be forgiven for that run and off a 1lb lower mark, he represents plenty of value.