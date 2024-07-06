Saturday Racing Tips: Golden Myrrh has more to offer say Timeform

Golden Myrrh won with plenty in hand last time

Classic can make amends for unlucky defeat

Dambuster can deliver on handicap debut

Golden Myrrh failed to meet expectations when sent off a short-price favourite on her handicap debut at Nottingham in May but she belatedly showed why she'd been so well backed when winning at Wolverhampton the following month.

Golden Myrrh won with a degree of authority at Wolverhampton and she scored with even more in hand at Doncaster last time as she barely needed to come off the bridle to follow up.

The winning margin was only three-quarters of a length but Golden Myrrh was value for much more than that as she was eased down inside the final furlong when in control, impressing Timeform's reporter who awarded her the Horse In Focus Flag.

She's clearly on a roll and, given she's a daughter of Frankel and fetched 200,000 guineas as a yearling, it's likely that her excellent trainer Ralph Beckett can coax out further progress. A 6 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop her completing the hat-trick.

Recommended Bet Back Golden Myrrh in the 15:25 at Beverley SBK 11/8

Classic looked like an unlucky loser when runner-up over this course and distance last month and he earned Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time.

Classic had disappointed on his return at Sandown when failing to beat a rival but he was clearly much better with that outing under his belt and took a huge step forward last time. He travelled powerfully in rear but had to pick his way through the field and, despite finishing with a flourish close home, couldn't quite get on terms with the reopposing Two Tempting who was better positioned closer to the pace.

Classic did really well to make up so much ground and pass so many horses inside the final furlong and he shaped like a well-handicapped horse. He still remains ahead of his mark after edging up only 1 lb and he is 2 lb clear at the head of Timeform's figures here.

Recommended Bet Back Classic in the 14:25 at Sandown SBK 11/2

Three-year-olds are often at an advantage against their more exposed older rivals at this stage of the season and Dambuster catches the eye on his handicap debut.

Dambuster found the Zetland Stakes coming too soon in his development less than a month after beating a couple of subsequent winners on his debut in a mile maiden here in September. However, he got back on track when making a winning return in a mile-and-a-quarter novice at Beverley in April.

Dambuster, who had been gelded prior to his return, still looked a bit green and ungainly when first asked for his effort but he finished off well to defy his penalty and he should continue to progress as he matures physically and mentally (he has the Timeform 'p' for likely improver).

His smart pedigree - by Kingman out of Grade 2-placed Wall of Sound - also suggests that he's likely to prove better than this opening handicap mark of 90.