Saturday Racing Tips: Donald McCain to deliver at Uttoxeter

Murphy's yard back in form

13:58 Uttoxeter - Notre Patri (Extra)

Notre Patri hasn't been able to live up to expectations this season after a disappointing campaign over fences. However the eight-year-old gelding remains unexposed for his age and he was previously sent off a warm favourite for the Lanzarote Handicap at Kempton in 2020. This change of scenery to hurdles could spark some improvement and he is only 2lb higher that his last win over timber at Aintree in 2019.

Furthermore, Olly Murphy's team have started to bounce back to winning ways in the past week and a chance is taken on the son of Jeremy to get his career back on track, with Kevin Brogan claiming a handy 3lb in this winnable contest.

PTS Stake: 1pt Win

McCain's horse to go one better

15:08 Uttoxeter - Barrowdale (NAP)

Barrowdale was not disgraced on his hurdles debut when he was headed in the closing stages by a smart prospect over 2m3f at Bangor-On-Dee last month. The former to point-to point winner is likely to be suited by this step up in trip and the first-time hood might help him settle after he has previously showed to been a little green at times.

This novice event doesn't appear to have much depth and Donald McCain looks to have found an ideal opportunity to add another winner to his stellar season.

PTS Stake: 2pt Win

C&D specialist to win once again

20:15 Wolverhampton - Athmad (NB)

Athmad didn't have the race run to suit when he finished sixth on the polytrack at Lingfield last month. The six-year-old gelding has now dropped to a mark of 80 which is 2lb below his last winning mark and he should appreciate the return to the Tapeta being a four-time winner over this C&D.

Additionally, several of his rivals don't appear to have much room for manoeuvre of their current handicap ratings and he could be hard to pass if getting an uncontested lead.

PTS: 1pt Win