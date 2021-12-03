Saturday Racing Tips: Chris is confident with a Paul Nicholls runner at Chepstow

Stratford performance caught the eye

12:12 Chepstow - Shaman Du Berlais (NB)

Shaman Du Berlais made a strong impression after bolting up at Stratford in May when returning from a long absence. The eight-year-old gelding was given a 9lb rise for that success but he still remains lightly raced for his age and he could be open to further improvement off his current mark of 129. Furthermore Daire Davis is booked for the ride and he is able to claim a handy 10lb which could prove to be difference this event and I expect him to go very close.

Willmott's claim could be key

12:27 Wetherby - Little Orange

Little Orange has been knocking on the door after some consistent performances this season. The son of Trans Island was last seen finishing second at Sedgefield last month behind a well backed favourite, but he will still able to rally in the closing stages.

He is usually ridden prominently which can often suit front runners at this track if getting into a good rhythm. Moreover he is able to race off the same mark in this contest and he could have untapped potential at this intermediate trip, with Thomas Willmott claiming a lucrative 5lb which will further aid his cause.

6lb penalty may not halt progress

12:47 Chepstow - Take Your Time - NAP

Take Your Time seemed to relish the step up in trip when having his first taste of three miles at Ffos Las in October after pulling away in the closing stages. The six-year-old gelding was hit with a 6lb rise for that success but that not might be enough to stop him here.

Moreover this appears to be a weak affair for the grade with many of rivals looking exposed or high in the weights, but Paul Nicholls looks to have found an ideal opportunity for the son of Dubai Desination to extend his winning streak.

Venetia's yard is flying

13:22 Chepstow - Laskalin

Venetia Williams is starting to get her season into motion and she looks to have a strong chance in this Welsh Grand National Trial with Laskalin, who was not disgraced when finishing sixth on his British debut at Wetherby in October.

The six-year-old gelding showed plenty of ability over fences when trained in France including victories over this distance at Pau. He also been eased 5lb by the handicapper and in with Lucy Turner taking off an extra 7lb it makes him a tempting proposition if the rain continues to ease.