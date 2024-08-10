Saturday Racing Tips Cheat Sheet from Betfair: Best bets and expert insight

Daryl Carter has two strong fancies from Haydock

Ryan Moore rates Whistlejacket's chance in Group 1

Haggas runner is Mark Milligan's Ascot NAP

The feature race across the UK and Ireland on Saturday is the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore has six rides across the card but his best chance on the day looks to be on the odds-on favourite in the 16:35.

Alan Dudman: "There are a couple of factors you like to see when you've put a bet up for a weekend race, and I'm pleased to see not only Anmaat in for the the Rose Of Lancaster Stakes on Saturday, but also his strength in the betting.

"I made him a standout tip in Tuesday's Antepost column at 11/43.75, and he's now 15/82.88.

"That price has contracted mainly due to Almaqam not in the declarations having held an entry on Tuesday, but I said at the time the prices looked wrong as Almaqam was beaten in the 2,000 Guineas easily and had but a Listed win to his name.

"Anmaat is a super smooth horse to watch and I've revisited the replay of his Duke Of Lancaster Stakes victory in 2022 - and as Nastenka often said in Dostoyevsky's White Nights: "Oh what joy".

"His passage was thus: settled mid div, travelled easily, three furlongs to go - motored, two furlongs to go - gone. Payout.

"He was the only horse to clock a sub 12-second sectional at the ninth, and the only horse to clock a sub 13-second sectional in the tenth furlong.

"Grocer Jack was 4L behind in second rated 118 and the Godolphin horse Passion And Glory (rated 112) was a distance behind in sixth.

"I would suggest with only one three-year-old in the field and the veteran Lord North in here, that the 2022 renewal was stronger.

"Obviously the lay-off of 440 days comes into it as he missed the Coral Eclipse through a setback in his preparation, but his trainer Owen Burrows has said there still could be more to come from him.

"His trainer said: "It will be great to see him back and all being well he'll run a nice race and we can start planning then for the rest of the year. He needed his first run last year in the Gordon Richards behind Adayar when he had a penalty and I'm sure it will be similar this time, but as long as he runs a nice race and shows his old enthusiasm we can look forward then."

"I don't dwell too much on these pre-race quotes, as saying "running a nice race" could mean anything and covers all bases.

"Hard facts tell us he's a Group 1 horse, top rated here and possibly still to achieve his peak. And at least with this selection the ground holds no fears."

Timeform: "Fifty Nifty was only fourth on his handicap debut at this venue last month but he wasn't seen to best effect as he raced in the unfavoured far-side group and ended up away from the main action.

"He impressed with how he moved through much of the race, however, looking like a well-handicapped horse, and he retains the Timeform 'p' to highlight that he's likely to improve after only three starts.

"He's done all his racing at a mile but he'd also travelled well when winning at Yarmouth on his debut and when fifth under a penalty in a strong novice at Doncaster and the drop in trip to seven furlongs here may well suit."

Daryl Carter: "Lake Victoria looked useful at the Curragh last time but has an entirely different task on her hands today. Travelling over to Newmarket's undulations and stepping up in grade will provide a different test for her. There's no Ryan Moore who stays in Ireland, and Aidan O'Brien hasn't had a runner in this race for at least ten years, so it's out of the ordinary that she is here. Horses that previously won the same Maiden she did have gone to Leopardstown (won by Bedtime Story), which may offer insight into the Ballydoyle pecking order.

"Mountain Breeze - 15/82.88 on the Betfair Sportsbook - should be a clear favourite for this. The Charlie Appleby horse has done little wrong in her short career.

"Her latest staying-on second in the Duchess Of Cambridge has worked out well. The third won at Naas next time, the fifth went very close to scoring in France, and the sixth was touched off three parts of a length in a Group 3 on her next outing.

"That is strong form, and her form figures at Newmarket read 211. The angle for improvement comes with the step up to seven furlongs for the first time, for which she looked ready on her latest outing. She is the clear pick here."

Mark Milligan: "The William Haggas-trained Solomon is very much on the upgrade and he rates NAP material in the 1m 4f handicap. This well-bred son of Siyouni only made his debut in January, finishing second on the all-weather at Southwell, where he was held back by inexperience.

"However, he made no mistake at that track next time, getting off the mark in convincing fashion. It's his two most recent runs that make him of most interest here, though. Making his handicap debut at York last month, he finished only eighth, but that has proven to be a really hot contest and Solomon was far from disgraced behind one who has gone on to be placed in listed company."

Ryan Moore: "He appreciated the step back up to 6f in the July Stakes last month and it was nice to see the form of that race being boosted with the third, Aomori City, winning the Vintage stakes at Goodwood and the second, Billboard Star, ran well in the Richmond at the same track. You have to respect Ger Lyon's filly, Babouche, who's two for two, but despite showing greenness in Newmarket my lad won well and he sets the standard here."

Daryl Carter: "William Haggas' Orchid Bloom - 15/28.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has had this race as a target since she finished third last term and has been building to a bigger performance.

"Following a below-par performance at Ascot behind Running Lion in Group 2, the four-year-old has been overlooked in the market when only managing a down-the-field effort. However, she had little chance to get involved from her position in a slowly run race, and the rattling-fast ground was not what she wanted. The tongue-tie worn for the first time there has been removed.

"She is better judged on her eye-catching running on fourth at the Curragh behind Ocean Jewel and Rogue Millennium, who both have since filled the third and fourth spots in the Prix Rothschild Group 1 in Deauville. Rogue Millennium had forced a dead heat for third in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes in between her Curragh and France effort, and that is just about the best form on offer.

"The selection is two pounds off the top weight in this contest, and this looks like a weaker renewal than last year, where she finished third from a wide draw in stall 11. Last year's race had an average rating of 103. This year's is 97, and that is providing the once-raced American Arrow can run to the rating of 90 I gave her.

"I expect Tom Marquand to pop out from stall six and ride prominently. She has been strong at the finish in her races, so I expect her to continue her steady improvement, and any rain that falls on Saturday morning will enhance her chances.

"William Haggas has won this race three times in the last ten years and finished second and third in last year's renewal."