Chance Tabdeed to bounce back

The first of our three handicaps to assess is Ascot's Heritage Handicap for 3yo+ over 5f at 15:00. . Understandably so, this is a wide-open sprint handicap with the betting reflective of that as it's 15/2 the field at the current time of writing.

Once again, I've run the trends for this contest which reveal some interesting factors. Five- or six-years olds are the first horses worth siding with. The optimal rating bandwidth comes between 96-104 but ideally, that horse is rated 100 or just over. Middle to high draws have historically been the place to be however, that is always subject to the bias on the day.

One or four runs in the season is notable and ideally, that horse ran at Royal Ascot on their latest start. It's even better if that race was the Wokingham which they should have run well in. It makes sense therefore, that the ideal turnaround time is three weeks.

No horse ticks all these specific boxes so I've had to dive deeper in these trends. The horse who comes out marginally on top is Tabdeed who has come in for plenty of market support already but is still available at 8.515/2.

Archie Watson's runner is a seven-year-old however, he is the only horse in this race who contested the aforementioned Wokingham on his latest outing.

He ran no sort of a race at Royal Ascot but that can be easily forgiven as he was badly hampered at the start. He ended up in the rear and was never able to get on terms.

Prior to that run he had been in good and consistent form. He's been given 2lb back for his Wokingham effort which sees him very feasibly treated here off a mark of 100. He's the type to bounce back so is worth siding with each-way.

Rhoscolyn remains well treated in Bunbury Cup

One of the most competitive handicaps of the season comes in the form of the Bunbury Cup which is run on the July Course at Newmarket at 15:50. This is a Heritage Handicap for 3yo+ over 7f where again, chances can be given to plenty of runners.

This race really is like the Buckingham Palace Stakes Mark II with plenty of these runners contesting the Royal Ascot Handicap on their latest start.

The horse who comes out on top of the reopposing rivals is Ropey Guest who is available at 21.020/1 however, I'd fancy one horse in particular to reverse that form.

That runner who finished just a shorthead behind Ropey Guest in third was Rhoscolyn and is available at 13.012/1.

Rhoscolyn really improved since the shrewd The Horse Watchers acquired him and switched him to join the David O'Meara yard from Charlie Hills.

He bought up a hattrick in 7f handicaps last season and readily jumped up the handicap. He posted his best performance of this season last time out when fitted with a first-time tongue-tie at Royal Ascot.

That tongue-tie is refitted and he's able to run off the same mark as last time out when he's due to go to go up 1lb in the future. He can be marked up for his run in the Wokingham as he ran into plenty of trouble.

I hope Rhoscolyn can revert to his prominent racing style as there is a whole host of hold up horses in this race. This race has starting favouring those ridden prominently in recent years so if he breaks well from his decent draw in stall 12, he can get into a favourable position.

Chance two in wide-open York Handicap

The final handicap I'm attempting to solve is the John Smith's Cup Handicap for 3yo+ over 1m2f at 16:05 at York..

Once again, I'm probably giving myself some hardship here by analysing another big-field handicap which is a wide-open contest. However, I just cannot resist a race of this nature- such is the thirst we have in this country for big-field, competitive races nowadays.



The trends would suggest siding with a four- or five-year-old rated 95-104 but ideally 98-102. Middle to low draws have been favoured historically and there hasn't been a specific running style as such but prominent racers marginally come out on top.

Coming into this race on the back of 0 or 4 starts this season has been seen to best effect and ideally, a horse ran well enough without winning in a good race on their latest outing.

The turnaround time since a last run isn't overly important but ideally, a two week to one month turnaround is optimal.

These trends landed me on two, one of which ticked every box. The horse with the 100% score is Brilliant Light who runs for Saeed bin Suroor, ridden by Daniel Tudhope.



This son of Sea The Stars has been a typical jetsetter for this yard where he's has two stints in Meydan where he hasn't fared overly well on either occasion- again, which can be typical of a runner from the bin Suroor operation.

He returned to these shores in much better order to win at Ripon in May and backed that run up off a 4lb higher mark to finish fourth in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He was short of room on multiple occasions in that run so can be upgraded on that basis. He's able to run off the same mark here in a race that should play far more to his strengths as he drops down in trip by 2f.

At 11.010/1 he has to be worth siding with firstly.

The second consideration is Anmaat at a slightly shorter price of 9.08/1 but he too, ticked an awful lot of the trend boxes. He fell short on just one of my requirements for this race. That being the fact we haven't seen him since 25th September however, he does fit the mould of a horse sighting this race as their seasonal debut.

We last saw Anmaat finishing second in the Cambridgeshire Handicap which was a huge effort. He returns here off a 5lb higher mark which will ask a further question of him again of course.

However, he's the perfect age for this contest as a four-year-old, rated ideally on a mark of 103. He has a good draw in stall 10 which gives him options and he's likely to be ridden prominently.

There is plenty enough reason to side with Anmaat also in this wide-open handicap.