Saturday Racing Tips: Beakstown returns on a tempting mark at Aintree

King can triumph in opener

12:40 Wincanton - Kauto The King - Next Best - 1pt E/W

Several of these will fancy their chances, but I have a strong preference for Kauto The King, who progressed well over fences last season as a novice, winning twice over this C&D. The seven-year-old can also go well fresh having won on his seasonal reappearance last year despite having to shoulder joint top-weight, but stable conditional Harry Kimber will be able to ease the burden by claiming a handy 6lb.

Another positive is the fact that his trainer Colin Tizzard has indicated that his string are in better form with some of big guns returning to form and with that in mind I am hopeful we can get off to a strong start.

Seasonal reappearance worth chancing

13:40 Aintree - Beakstown - NAP - 2pt Win

I could be taking a leap of faith here but Beakstown looks to be lurking on a very tempting mark after missing the whole of last season. The eight-year-old was last seen recording a respectable fifth in the Northern Trust Company Novices' Handicap at the Cheltenham Festival in 2020 behind the likes of Imperial Aura and Galvin which reads well in the context of the this race.

Furthermore he finished fourth in a warm Beginners' Chase at Newbury behind subsequent Grade 1 winners Champ & Dashel Drasher. There are a few that have unexposed profiles in here, but if the son of Stowaway retains any of his ability, a rating of 133 should be far too lenient.

Maiden presents each-way value

17:00 Chelmsford - Ruby Lily - Longshot - 1pt E/W

Ruby Lily still remains a maiden after five starts, however she could still make her presence felt in handicaps at this level. The daughter of Nayef has only raced once at this distance but she comes from a family that have produced several winning sprinters and this drop in trip could be a positive move. During her lightly raced career she has tended to race prominently and she has been given a favourable low draw to exploit those tactics here with the jockey booking of Adam Kirby appearing to be a plus.

Jockey claim could prove to be key

18:00 Chelmsford - Lilkian - 1pt E/W

Lilkian has been performing at a consistent level and he was last seen posting an encouraging second-placed effort over this C&D. The four-year-old was given a wide draw on that occasion but he has been found himself with an ideal low gate here which should suit his running style. Furthermore, he is only 1lb above his last winning mark and with Tyler Heard claiming a valuable 5lb in this contest I expect him to be firmly in the mix.

