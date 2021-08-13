Mark Milligan's Saturday Racing Tips: A trio to back at Newbury

With York's Ebor meeting just around the corner, Saturday's racing once again has a rather low-key feel to it, though there are several interesting pattern races at Newbury, headed by the Group 2 BetVictor Hungerford Stakes at 15:30.

Danyah worth supporting to make the step up

Favourite Al Suhail is sure to be popular for the all-conquering Charlie Appleby/Godolphin combination, particularly given how well he shaped when third to Tilsit in the Summer Mile at Ascot last time. Returning from a four-month break there (and gelded in the interim), the son of Dubawi travelled well before a lack of a recent outing seemed to catch up with him.

The problem I have with Al Suhail is that he has looked a tricky customer in the past. Granted, the gelding operation may have ironed out the quirks he's previously shown, though when dealing with one at the head of the market, I'd prefer to see more evidence on that score before getting involved.

Appleby also fields D'Bai in this - another horse who hasn't always looked as though he's giving 100% in his races, though he did little wrong in a pair of starts at Meydan over the winter. A Group 2 winner at that track when last seen in February, there's a possibility he might just need the run, and shouldering a 3-lb penalty doesn't make things easy, either.

While Al Suhail and D'Bai bring proven pattern form in the mix, it's a pair stepping out of high-quality handicaps that I'd prefer to concentrate on.

Motakhayyel didn't really make the breakthrough at pattern level last season but has looked every inch a Group performer in the making this term, particularly when impressively winning the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket last month. The 125 Timeform rating he achieved there would be good enough to win most races at this kind of level.

Richard Hannon's charge wasn't in quite the same kind of form when turning out a fortnight later in another big handicap at Ascot, where he could finish only sixth to the same owner's Danyah, fading a little having challenged over a furlong out.

Danyah himself was deservedly rewarded for his consistency in other top handicaps this season, posting a career best to pick up his first win of the campaign, finding generously for pressure and overcoming what looked to be a draw bias on the day.

Of the first nine home, only Danyah and the sixth-place finisher Aldaary came from single-figure stalls, both worth upgrading markedly given the circumstances. A repeat of the winner's performance there will make him a big player in this race, and I'm prepared to side with him against the favourite, for all he has still to prove himself at this level.

However, this is an open contest, with the likes of Sacred (seventh in the 1000 Guineas when last seen), Dreamloper and Irish challenger Njord all having chances, while Roger Varian's Laneqash is still a likely improver.

The other classy contest on the card, the Group 3 Geoffrey Freer Stakes at 14:20 looks an ideal opportunity for last year's St Leger fifth Hukum to record a third win of the season.

A listed winner at Goodwood in May, Owen Burrows' charge ran a good race when third in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot before going on to take a Group 3 at York on his most recent outing.

He does have to carry a 3-lb penalty here but looks in a different league to these rivals and is by far the most likely winner on the card, though I'm not one to generally get involved with odds-on shots so won't be putting him up.

Bayside Boy a smart prospect

Another relatively short one that caught my eye was Bayside Boy in the Listed Denford Stakes at 13:45, but he does look one to bet on.

It's not often juveniles post a Timeform rating in excess of 100 on debut, but that's the case with Roger Varian's son of New Bay, and he looks a potentially smart prospect.

What makes that debut win even more impressive was that Bayside Boy appeared in need of the experience yet still pulled over 3 lengths clear of one who'd previously finished second to a subsequent Group 2 winner. The timefigure earned that day backs up the merit of the performance and I'm convinced Bayside Boy is at least a Group 3 performer in the making, and likely much better than that.

Andrew Balding's Masekela came from off the pace to make a winning debut at Goodwood in May before finishing a creditable fifth in Chesham at Royal Ascot next time. Just denied in a Group 2 at Newmarket on his most recent outing, he sets the standard but I'll be disappointed if Bayside Boy doesn't improve past this one.

Ajyaall to bounce back to form

The BetVictor Handicap at 14:55 has a good shape to it and I was keen to take on the favourite Aratus. There's no doubt he was an impressive winner at Doncaster last month when overcoming a long absence, but that was an egg-and-spoon race, to put it kindly. He might well be the second coming, but the waters are much deeper here and I'd prefer to side with one that has solid handicap form.

Ajyaall hasn't really gone on from a couple of wins last season, finishing fourth and fifth in two handicaps at York so far this year, though both of them were much stronger than this one and he actually didn't run that badly in either.

The key to Ajyaall could well be the trip - he's speedily bred, and for all he has winning form at an extended mile, William Haggas' charge could prove ideally suited by the drop back to 7f here. With Tom Marquand back in the saddle, he looks worth siding with to recapture his decent 2020 form.

