Nicholls' four at Wincanton depsire fooding at Ditcheat

Tony Calvin finds 10/1 11.00 bet on a quiet afternoon

Blackmore's Baldur's Gate has chance at Cork

No. 5 Baldur's Gate (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Miss D. M. O'Shea, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 108

"I ride Baldur's Gate in the two-and-a-half-mile handicap chase on Cork on Saturday for Denise O'Shea. Denise was very good to me when I was claiming, I rode a good few winners for her as a claimer, and it would be great if I could ride another winner for her here.

"It is a competitive race, but Baldur's Gate goes there with his chance. I was placed on him twice in handicap chases on soft ground last March, and he was impressive in winning a three-mile handicap chase at Punchestown in November on his second run this season."

No. 7 Rare Clouds SBK 9/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Simon Earle

Jockey: James Best

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 104

I am willing to take a small-stakes betting chance on Rare Clouds at 10/1 with the Sportsbook, or 11.0 or bigger on the Exchange, in the 15:15. He is a 10yo against horses with more handicap upside, but he still has plenty going for him.

I want to side with him because he comes here after just getting touched off in a three-way photo at Chepstow last time and this is surely his ground.

He has been largely racing on good going for his current handler but it was soft at Chepstow last time (raised just 1lb for being beaten a short-head and a neck, with 12 lengths back to the fourth) when he took a step forward at 18/1 and his best form for his previous trainer Sue Smith came on heavy, albeit back in 2020.

No. 4 Individualiste (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 113

He is turning out again quickly after hacking up at Taunton a week ago. It wasn't the greatest race but he is only 4lbs higher now and relishes heavy ground so must have a solid chance of following up with Freddie claiming 5lbs.

And one for Sunday...

No. 3 Croke Park (Ire) Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Sam Ewing

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

"The six-year-old doesn't have quite the reputation of some of his flashier rivals, but there is a lot to like about him. He is unbeaten in two starts over hurdles and while he was widely considered to be workmanlike when winning a Grade 3 novice hurdle at Navan last time, I read it more positively than that.

"He is a big, embryonic chaser and holding him up in behind the leaders didn't seem to play to his strengths. He jumped better as the race went on that day and while he shows a tendency to jump to his left, that shouldn't cause any issues for him in this."

