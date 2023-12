Iceo has good chance in Betfair Henry VIII

TC backs 33/1 34.00 outsider to shake up Sandown

Are Constitution Hill and Jonbon unstoppable?

The Betfair Fighting Fifth and Betfair Tingle Creek are dominated by firm favourites Constitution Hill and Jonbon respectively. Kevin Blake is not recommending a bet but he does make a strong case for why last year's winner Edwardstone can push the latter in the Tingle Creek.

No. 4 Slade Steel (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

"I am looking forward to riding Slade Steel in the Grade 2 Navan Novice Hurdle, a race that we were lucky enough to win last year with Inthepocket, when the race was run at Naas.

"He came out of his Naas run really well. He was very good that day and we have been really happy with him since. He kept on well at Naas to win nicely from King Of Kingsfield, who franked the form of that race when he finished second in the Royal Bond Hurdle at Fairyhouse at the weekend."

No. 2 Iceo (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

"He is back at the scene of his brilliant success in the Imperial Cup in March. He was always going to be a chaser and made a lovely start over fences with a cosy success at Newton Abbot early in October, before finishing third giving plenty of weight to two decent horses at the same track three weeks later.

"I don't think he was quite right that day, perhaps I ran him a bit too soon, and I've put a line though that run. He is fine now and I've always had this Grade 1 Chase in mind for him. Nice chance.

No. 8 Thereisnodoubt (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 24 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 124

He was very weak in the market at Ascot last time and his supporters knew their fate early, as he made a mistake at the first and he could never get near the lead thereafter. Most of his best efforts are when he is on the front end.

I am inclined to forgive him that run, especially as there isn't a great deal of pace in here - maybe Too Friendly or Jupiter Du Gite are possibles - and I like the fact that he stays further than 2m and is proven in very deep ground.

No. 2 Edwardstone SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

If there is one to push Jonbon, the Alan King-trained Edwardstone is the most obvious candidate. He produced arguably the two most impressive performances of his career over this course and distance and he is surely much better than his return run behind Jonbon at Cheltenham.

While his trainer hasn't exactly been whacking in winners in recent weeks, his squad seem to be ticking along reasonably well. It might be a bit strong to take the view that Edwardstone will beat Jonbon, but I expect the gap between them to close and he might just be able to give him a fright.

