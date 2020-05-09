Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 9 May

#7 Honest to Goodness - Tampa Bay R3 (18:31)

Honest to Goodness has been running well on turf but is still relatively unexposed on dirt, so may be worth chancing on this return to the main track. With a couple of front runners in opposition, the pace should be honest enough, and he makes a bit of appeal at what should be a fair price.

#9 0verpraise - Tampa Bay R4 (19:01)

Overpraise could well be the value in this weak turf maiden claimer, his recent third-place finish on dirt signalling that he is in good heart. A repeat of his best turf run when seventh in a much stronger race than this at Woodbine last summer would mark him out as the one to beat in this company.

#5 Dreaming of Paris - Tampa Bay R10 (22:10)

Dreaming of Paris hasn't run too badly in three maiden special weights to date and now drops into maiden claiming company for the first time. This looks a good opportunity for her to get off the mark. Newcomer Whiskey Song looks one to take seriously, though an outside draw makes things a little bit tricky for her.

