Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 9 May

#7 Beauty - Morphettville R7 (06:51)

Beauty has won twice from her eight starts this campaign, including once at this venue. She finished sixth here last time after overracing early on, but this step up in trip ought to show her in a much better light and she should prove hard to beat. This drop in class should mean Terbium gives a better showing, while Tequila Time is another with solid place claims.

#4 Russian Camelot - Morphettvilee R8 (07:31)

One of the most exciting prospects in Australia, the vote in the South Australia Derby must go to Russian Camelot. The Irish-bred colt, who is a son of 2000 Guineas and Derby winner Camelot, has raced four times in his career, winning twice, with no performance more impressive than his recent seven-length victory at Pakenham last month. He has not had the most textbook preparation for this race, but this is certainly the race he has been waiting for since he burst onto the scene with his debut win back in October, and he is taken to prove himself something out of the ordinary. This is a competitive renewal of the South Australian Derby however, with the likes of Dalasan and Warning both offering serious opposition.

#4 Seemingly Discreet - Morphettville R9 (08:10)

Seemingly Discreet just cannot stop winning at the moment. She arrives here in search of a five-timer after a win at Gawler and three successive victories here, and it is hard to see her not continuing her upward momentum. She has a wide draw to contend with, but that may just mean she drops back slightly and gets a nice run behind a genuine tempo, which should suit her down to the ground. Mum's My Hero is another who is bang in form as he bids for the hat-trick, while Bayou may be worth keeping an eye on for third.