Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 9 May

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Saturday
Timeform select their three best bets at Morphettville on Saturday...

"One of the most exciting prospects in Australia..."

Timeform on Russian Camelot

#7 Beauty - Morphettville R7 (06:51)

Beauty has won twice from her eight starts this campaign, including once at this venue. She finished sixth here last time after overracing early on, but this step up in trip ought to show her in a much better light and she should prove hard to beat. This drop in class should mean Terbium gives a better showing, while Tequila Time is another with solid place claims.

#4 Russian Camelot - Morphettvilee R8 (07:31)

One of the most exciting prospects in Australia, the vote in the South Australia Derby must go to Russian Camelot. The Irish-bred colt, who is a son of 2000 Guineas and Derby winner Camelot, has raced four times in his career, winning twice, with no performance more impressive than his recent seven-length victory at Pakenham last month. He has not had the most textbook preparation for this race, but this is certainly the race he has been waiting for since he burst onto the scene with his debut win back in October, and he is taken to prove himself something out of the ordinary. This is a competitive renewal of the South Australian Derby however, with the likes of Dalasan and Warning both offering serious opposition.

#4 Seemingly Discreet - Morphettville R9 (08:10)

Seemingly Discreet just cannot stop winning at the moment. She arrives here in search of a five-timer after a win at Gawler and three successive victories here, and it is hard to see her not continuing her upward momentum. She has a wide draw to contend with, but that may just mean she drops back slightly and gets a nice run behind a genuine tempo, which should suit her down to the ground. Mum's My Hero is another who is bang in form as he bids for the hat-trick, while Bayou may be worth keeping an eye on for third.

Morp (AUS) 9th May (R7 1200m Hcap)

Saturday 9 May, 6.51am

Back Lay
1. Terbium
2. Victory Downs
3. Beautiful Flyer
4. Easy Beast
5. Vieira
6. Arkham Knight
7. Beauty
8. Benz
9. Debt Collector
10. Tequila Time
11. Magna Bella
12. Miss Mandito
13. Flop
14. Miss Jane
16. Simply Dreaming
17. Bar Gem
Morp (AUS) 9th May (R8 2500m Grp1)

Saturday 9 May, 7.31am

1. Dalasan
2. Warning
3. Themoonlitegambler
4. Russian Camelot
5. Miyake
6. Saint Eustace
7. Rising Archie
8. Rock Steady
9. St Arnicca
10. Exalted Ambition
11. Sowpods
12. Moonlight Maid
14. Zayydani
Morp (AUS) 9th May (R9 1100m Hcap)

Saturday 9 May, 8.10am

1. Mums My Hero
2. Ascendance
3. Bayou
4. Seemingly Discreet
5. Be My Star
6. Lakhani Rose
7. Aten
8. White Kaps
9. Exalted Gold
10. Lord Varys
11. Appalachian
12. Bray Street Boss
13. Woulda Thought So
14. Anamnesis
15. Justa Jillaroo
16. Space Equity
17. Rizski
Timeform,

