Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 9 January

#2 Nexus - Kenilworth R5 (12:45)

Golden Ducat is a solid Grade 1 performer, winning twice at the highest level this season, and he will likely be the bookies favourite now taking a drop in grade, but it could be worth taking a chance on seven-time course winner Nexus, who arrives here in search of a hat-trick, to get the better of him. After running out a two-length winner of a minor event at this venue in November, Nexus produced a career-best effort to land a Grade 2 event over this course and distance last time, and given he is clearly thriving at present, he is taken to continue his winning streak.

#5 Summer Pudding - Kenilworth R6 (13:20)

Summer Pudding has conquered all before her so far in her career, winning all nine of her races to date, and she really is impossible to oppose as she bids to add another Group 1 to her CV. She ran out a comfortable winner of the Grade 1 Summer Cup at Turffontein last time, form that has been franked on multiple occasions since, and it would take a mighty performance from one of her rivals to stop her making it a perfect ten here. Queen Supreme looks the likeliest to throw down a challenge to the selection but will probably have to settle for a place, as will course specialist Clouds Unfold.

#2 Do It Again - Kenilworth R7 (14:00)

Do It Again landed this race back in 2019, before going on to add a further two Grade 1s to his CV that term. He has come up short at the highest level on a few occasions this season, but he wasn't beaten far in either the Durban July or the Champions Cup at Greyville, and this could prove a good opportunity for him to regain the winning thread. Belgarion beat the selection in the aforementioned Durban July, but is worse off at the weights here, so may have to settle for second, while Rainbow Bridge ought to prove competitive enough to run into a place.