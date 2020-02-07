To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Saturday 8 February

Two horses finish
There is a quality card at Newbury on Saturday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Saturday...

"...can confirm himself a smart prospect..."

Timeform on Chantry House

Back
Ciel de Neige - 15:35 Newbury

The Betfair Hurdle has been dominated by novices in recent years and the one that tops the list this time around is the Willie Mullins-trained Ciel de Neige. He remains a maiden over hurdles, but he finished third in the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival from 3 lb lower last season, and again hit the frame from 1 lb lower in another competitive handicap in Ireland on his return in December. Admittedly, he has since been turned over at prohibitive odds, but he is best not judged too harshly on that, short of room approaching two out, and he looks good value here.

Lay
Champagnesuperover - 16:45 Newbury

It was hard not to be impressed by the manner in which Champagnesuperover pulverised his field on debut at Ayr last month, not beating much, but doing it in a style that is rarely seen. He was weak in the betting on that occasion, though, and faces a much sterner test here. It's likely the market will overestimate his chance, and he could be worth taking on with some other nice types in opposition.


Smart Stat
Chantry House 13:15 Newbury

3 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 9 runnings

A typically deep novice hurdle for the track and it is Chantry House who is taken to build on his taking winning debut in this sphere at Cheltenham in December. He looked a good prospect when winning a bumper on Rules debut last season, and duly confirmed that promise on hurdling debut, well positioned and knowing his job well, but leaving the impression that he would have won more comfortably in a more strongly-run race. That form is solid, with the runner-up Stolen Silver - who goes in the Betfair Hurdle later on the card - and the fourth both winning their next starts, and Chantry House can confirm himself a smart prospect.

Timeform,

