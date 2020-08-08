Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 8 August

#1 War Of Athena - Turffontein R7 (14:35)

A winner at this course on her return to action in June, War Of Athena has not stopped improving in her two subsequent outings, notably when an excellent third in a Grade 1 at Scottsville last month. This represents a step back in class and War Of Athena should prove difficult to beat on these terms. Only The Brave and Elusive Woman look the two to fill the places.

#8 Malteza - Turffontein R8 (15:10)

Malteza was sent off joint-favourite here last time, and though she could only finish third, she could be worth chancing again now stepped back in trip. Soul Of Wit is seventeen runs without a win but holds a chance on the pick of his form, while Royal Lily is another who warrants a second look.

#8 Welsh Harp - Turffontein R9 (15:45)

Welsh Harp returned to form to some extent when eighth at this course last time. She is down 55 lb for that run, despite only finishing three lengths behind the winner, and she looks competitive on form. Oh Mercy Me could emerge as the chief threat, while Smoke gets the vote for third.