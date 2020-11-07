To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 7 November

South African racing
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Saturday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Kenilworth on Saturday...

"...sets the clear standard in this contest."

Timeform on Warrior Bling

#11 Boomps A Daisy - Kenilworth R6 (14:15)

Boomps A Daisy has been knocking on the door of late, beaten less than a length in both of her last two outings. She will need to find a bit of improvement to win at this level, but that would not be a huge surprise, and she looks to hold a solid chance at the weights. Roll In The Hay boasts the best form in the race and could prove the main opposition, while Bad Habit also merits consideration.

#5 Cat Daddy - Kenilworth R7 (14:50)

Cat Daddy has been a little out of his depth in graded company this season, but he drops back to listed class here, and with the step back up in trip also in his favour, he must enter calculations. Crome Yellow is something of a specialist at this track and also has to be taken seriously, while Magnificent Seven gets the vote for third.

#4 Warrior Bling - Kenilworth R8 (15:25)

Warrior Bling finished third in what has since proved a reasonably warm maiden at this venue last year, and he filled the same position at Durbanville on his return to action last month. He should come on plenty for that outing and sets the clear standard in this contest. Legitimate and Twilight Zone look the two most likely to chase the selection home.

Recommended bets

#11 Boomps A Daisy – Kenilworth R6 (14:15)
#5 Cat Daddy – Kenilworth R7 (14:50)
#4 Warrior Bling – Kenilworth R8 (15:25)

Kenil (RSA) 7th Nov (R6 1100m Listed)

Saturday 7 November, 2.15pm

Roll In The Hay
Phils Dancer
Hildegarde
Hello Winter Hello
Sovereign Secret
On Captains Side
Delta Queen
Boomps A Daisy
Kathleen
Bad Habit
Vodka Lime
Lilac Sensation
Kenil (RSA) 7th Nov (R7 2400m Listed)

Saturday 7 November, 2.50pm

Kampala Campari
Magnificent Seven
Crome Yellow
Bayberry
Cat Daddy
Black Knap
Cedar Man
Holy Warrior
Troop The Colour
Kenil (RSA) 7th Nov (R8 1950m Plt)

Saturday 7 November, 3.25pm

Orange Bitters
Abraham Lincoln
Warrior Bling
Legitimate
Sabinas Prodigy
Highway Star
Chauels Camelot
Pacific Duke
Bey Suyay
Wylies Tractor
Jackson Pollock
Captains World
Bad Reputation
