Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 7 November

#11 Boomps A Daisy - Kenilworth R6 (14:15)

Boomps A Daisy has been knocking on the door of late, beaten less than a length in both of her last two outings. She will need to find a bit of improvement to win at this level, but that would not be a huge surprise, and she looks to hold a solid chance at the weights. Roll In The Hay boasts the best form in the race and could prove the main opposition, while Bad Habit also merits consideration.

#5 Cat Daddy - Kenilworth R7 (14:50)

Cat Daddy has been a little out of his depth in graded company this season, but he drops back to listed class here, and with the step back up in trip also in his favour, he must enter calculations. Crome Yellow is something of a specialist at this track and also has to be taken seriously, while Magnificent Seven gets the vote for third.

#4 Warrior Bling - Kenilworth R8 (15:25)

Warrior Bling finished third in what has since proved a reasonably warm maiden at this venue last year, and he filled the same position at Durbanville on his return to action last month. He should come on plenty for that outing and sets the clear standard in this contest. Legitimate and Twilight Zone look the two most likely to chase the selection home.