Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 7 March

#6 Duke Of Spin - Turffontein R10 (15:00 GMT)

Duke Of Spin turned in a career best when winning here back in December, and was far from disgraced when third at Vaal on his latest outing. He is stepped significantly back up in trip here and has a top chance on the pick of his form. Chitengo didn't need to improve to win a minor event over this course and distance last month and represents the main danger, while Flitchy By Farr is another who should be thereabouts.

#7 Mythical Bolt - Turffontein R11 (15:35 GMT)

Mythical Bolt showed much improved form to resume winning ways at this venue in December, before arguably turning in an even better performance when a close second at Vaal last time. He is clearly thriving at the minute and looks to be in with a good chance of making it two wins in this last three starts. Chief Of State won over this course and distance a couple of months back, but disappointed under similar conditions last time. He remains a player if back to his best however, and looks the one to chase the selection home, while Life Is Good gets the vote for third.

#14 Grindelwald - Turffontein R12 (16:10 GMT)

Grindlewald is a consistent performer, particularly around here, and following his close-up fourth at this venue in January, he looks worth chancing to get his head back in front. Gemcutter is another who seldom runs below form, so he gets the vote for second, while Solarize also holds solid place claims in an open-looking contest.