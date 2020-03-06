Timeform UK SmartPlays: Saturday 7 March

Wolv 7th Mar (6f Hcap)
Saturday 7 March, 1.35pm
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Saturday...
"...there is a lot to like about his chances off a revised mark."
Timeform on Concierge
Back
Concierge - 14:10 Wolverhampton
After hitting the frame in each of his previous three starts, Concierge got off the mark for David Loughnane when producing a career best performance to land the odds over this course and distance last month. That success was his third in four attempts under the handling of Silvestre De Sousa, and with the Brazilian jockey back in the saddle here, there is a lot to like about his chances off a revised mark.
Lay
Bad Attitude - 20:30 Chelmsford
Bad Attitude showed improved form when runner-up in an apprentice handicap last month, despite his ride putting up 2 lb overweight, and he confirmed the form of that run when third at Lingfield a few days later. That is not saying much however, considering both races were particularly weak, even for the grade, and with him needing to find plenty more improvement to open his account here, he looks one to avoid.
Smart Stat
Weekender - 19:30 Chelmsford
24% - John Gosden's strike rate at Chelmsford since the start of the 2016 season
Weekender looked short of full fitness when a disappointing seventh in a Kempton listed event in December, but he has been successful in all three of his starts at this track and is probably the one to beat if bouncing back to form after a three-month break. He is a smart gelding who will have his sights set on bigger prizes this season, and with Frankie Dettori back in the saddle here, he is taken to resume winning ways.
