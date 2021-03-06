Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 6 March

#4 African Adventure - Turffontein R5 (12:45)

A winner on three of his 12 runs last year, including once at this venue, African Adventure ran well to finish a good third at the Vaal last time, and he has just about the best form in the book in this field, so he is taken to bounce back to winning ways. Odd Rob appeals most of the remainder, while Tyrus Express also merits a second glance.

#6 Dr Doolittle - Turffontein R7 (13:35)

A two-time winner as a three-year-old last year, Dr Doolittle produced a career best to run out a four-length winner at the Vaal on his latest start. He has a good chance on form and gets the vote to take this step up in class in his stride. Catch Twentytwo has been running well of late and could represent the chief threat, while Malmoos is another who merits consideration.

#11 MK's Pride - Turffontein R8 (14:10)

Three wins from his five runs last year, including over this course and distance, MK's Pride has improved even further since the turn of the year, producing his best performance to date to win at the Vaal last time. He should prove very difficult to beat on that evidence, so he gets the nod ahead of Expressfromtheus and Mill Queen.