Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 6 March

South Africa
Timeform provide three bets in South Africa on Saturday

Timeform select the three best bets at Turffontein on Saturday...

"...has a good chance on form and gets the vote to take this step up in class in his stride."

Timeform on Dr Doolittle

#4 African Adventure - Turffontein R5 (12:45)

A winner on three of his 12 runs last year, including once at this venue, African Adventure ran well to finish a good third at the Vaal last time, and he has just about the best form in the book in this field, so he is taken to bounce back to winning ways. Odd Rob appeals most of the remainder, while Tyrus Express also merits a second glance.

#6 Dr Doolittle - Turffontein R7 (13:35)

A two-time winner as a three-year-old last year, Dr Doolittle produced a career best to run out a four-length winner at the Vaal on his latest start. He has a good chance on form and gets the vote to take this step up in class in his stride. Catch Twentytwo has been running well of late and could represent the chief threat, while Malmoos is another who merits consideration.

#11 MK's Pride - Turffontein R8 (14:10)

Three wins from his five runs last year, including over this course and distance, MK's Pride has improved even further since the turn of the year, producing his best performance to date to win at the Vaal last time. He should prove very difficult to beat on that evidence, so he gets the nod ahead of Expressfromtheus and Mill Queen.

Turf (RSA) 6th Mar (R5 2400m Listed Hcap)

Saturday 6 March, 12.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Chitengo
Out Of Your League
Imperial Ruby
African Adventure
Dawn Assault
Glider Pilot
Odd Rob
Tyrus Express
Dont Look Back
Smoking Hot
Lord Silverio
Kings Cup
Turf (RSA) 6th Mar (R7 1800m Grd 1)

Saturday 6 March, 1.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Malmoos
Catch Twentytwo
Copper Mountain
Second Base
Bingwa
Dr Doolittle
Flying Carpet
Kingsleys Heart
Shah Akbar
Al Muthana
Bold Jazz
Turf (RSA) 6th Mar (R8 1400m Grd 2)

Saturday 6 March, 2.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Got The Greenlight
Cirillo
Expressfromtheus
Chijmes
Tierra Del Fuego
Pack Leader
Whorly Whorly
Marygold
Lady of Steel
Mill Queen
Mks Pride
