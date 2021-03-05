Timeform Dubai SmartPlays: Saturday 6 March

Canvassed - Meydan 13:10

Canvassed proved well suited by the drop to sprinting when winning a C&D handicap last month and can take the step up in class in his stride in this Group 3 contest. Good Effort made a solid start to his career over here when fourth in a C&D Group 3 in January and rates an obvious danger under Frankie Dettori. Important Mission is also respected, while American-import Premier Star is another interesting contender.

Al Suhail - Meydan 14:20

The Jebel Hatta is regularly dominated by Godolphin and Al Suhail looks all over their next Group 1 star. The youngest in the field, he won a Newmarket listed race as his rider liked when last seen and has even more to offer after just six starts. Main dangers Lord Glitters and Court House weren't beaten far in the Al Rashidiya three weeks ago and likely won't be far away again.

Royal Crusade - Meydan 15:30

This Group 3 sprint could well be dominated by a pair of lightly raced Charlie Appleby runners, with Royal Crusade getting the nod over Man Of Promise. The selection looked a sprinter to keep on the right side of when landing a similar event at Deauville last summer. His stablemate also looks promising, though, and has scope for plenty more progress, while the 3-y-o Acklam Express is another to note.

