Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 6 June

#9 Code Of Honor - Belmont Park R7 (21:32)

Code Of Honor's three-year-old campaign was an impressive one, finishing second in the Kentucky Derby (after Maximum Security's disqualification), as well as winning the Dwyer, the Travers, and being beaten a nose in the Jockey Club Gold Cup. Perhaps his long season had caught up with him by the Breeders' Cup, meaning we can put a line through his seventh in the Classic, and this looks a good opportunity for him to get this term off to a flyer. Endorsed needs to improve to get close to the selection, but he showed that entirely possible with his win at Oakland last time, and with a recent run under his belt, he looks the pick of the remainder.

#12 Significant Form - Belmont Park R8 (22:04)

A three-time winner at Graded level last season, Significant Form found the step up to the top level a little too much on her final outing, finishing seventh in the Grade 1 Matriarch at Del Mar in December, but this marks a return to calmer waters for Chad Brown's mare, who is highly respected on the pick of her form. Previously trained by Ger Lyons in Ireland (now a stablemate to the selection), Viadera makes the most appeal for second on her US debut, while Getmotherarose may be able to claim third.

#1 Firenze Fire - Belmont Park R9 (22:36)

After coming up short on a few occasions at the highest level last season, Firenze Fire took advantage of having his sights lowered with victories at Penn National, Aqueduct and Laurel Park. His win on the latter occasion, in the Grade 3 General George Stakes, was an impressive one, suggesting he may be ready for this step back up to Grade 1 company. Performer arrives here in search of a five-timer and represents the chief threat, while Majestic Dunhill looks a solid each-way option.