Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 6 June

#1 Soqrat - Turffontein R8 (14:15)

Soqrat was in sparkling form for the majority of last year, winning three times, including twice at this venue, before being narrowly edged out in the Grade 1 Summer Cup here in November. He was a little below form when eighth in a Kenilworth Grade 1 on his final appearance in January, but a return to anything close to his best should see him very difficult to beat. Hero's Honour and Crillo look solid each-way options.

#2 Got The Greenlight - Turffontein R9 (14:50)

Got The Greenlight looked a juvenile out of the ordinary last season, winning on four occasions, including the Grade 1 Premier Stakes on his final outing. He needed a couple of outings to hit his stride this season but did just that when landing the South Africa Classic at this venue in March. He is well worth his place in the South Africa Derby, and his claims are second to none if not troubled by the step up in trip. Youcanthurrylove got within a length of the selection last time out and ought to be thereabouts once again, while Imperial Ruby makes up the shortlist.

#11 Flichity By Farr - Turffontein R10 (15:25)

Flichity By Farr followed up her course-and-distance win in December with a victory at the Vaal the following month, and shaped as if still in good form despite finishing fifth and third her subsequent races. She duly proved that to be the case when producing arguably the best performance of her career to finish runner-up around here on her final outing in March. She sets a solid standard and an effort close to her best should see her go one better than last time. Factor Fifty finished ahead of the selection last time but is on the wrong end of a weight swing and may have to settle for second, while Sunshine Silk looks the pick for third.