Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 6 June

Racing in South Africa
Timeform provide three tips from Turffontein's South Africa Derby card on Saturday
Timeform identify three bets at Turffontein on Saturday...

"...his claims are second to none if not troubled by the step up in trip."

Timeform on Got The Greenlight

#1 Soqrat - Turffontein R8 (14:15)

Soqrat was in sparkling form for the majority of last year, winning three times, including twice at this venue, before being narrowly edged out in the Grade 1 Summer Cup here in November. He was a little below form when eighth in a Kenilworth Grade 1 on his final appearance in January, but a return to anything close to his best should see him very difficult to beat. Hero's Honour and Crillo look solid each-way options.

#2 Got The Greenlight - Turffontein R9 (14:50)

Got The Greenlight looked a juvenile out of the ordinary last season, winning on four occasions, including the Grade 1 Premier Stakes on his final outing. He needed a couple of outings to hit his stride this season but did just that when landing the South Africa Classic at this venue in March. He is well worth his place in the South Africa Derby, and his claims are second to none if not troubled by the step up in trip. Youcanthurrylove got within a length of the selection last time out and ought to be thereabouts once again, while Imperial Ruby makes up the shortlist.

#11 Flichity By Farr - Turffontein R10 (15:25)

Flichity By Farr followed up her course-and-distance win in December with a victory at the Vaal the following month, and shaped as if still in good form despite finishing fifth and third her subsequent races. She duly proved that to be the case when producing arguably the best performance of her career to finish runner-up around here on her final outing in March. She sets a solid standard and an effort close to her best should see her go one better than last time. Factor Fifty finished ahead of the selection last time but is on the wrong end of a weight swing and may have to settle for second, while Sunshine Silk looks the pick for third.

Turf (RSA) 6th Jun (R8 1600m Stks)

Saturday 6 June, 2.15pm

Soqrat
Hawwaam
Cirillo
Chijmes
Tierra Del Fuego
Heros Honour
Infamous Fox
Zouaves
Green Haze
Tilbury Fort
Queen Supreme
Running Brave
Turf (RSA) 6th Jun (R9 2450m Stks)

Saturday 6 June, 2.50pm

Shango
Got The Greenlight
Youcanthurrylove
Leopold
Imperial Ruby
Master Supreme
Western Fort
Cornish Pomodoro
Out Of Your League
General Jackson
Turf (RSA) 6th Jun (R10 2000m Stks)

Saturday 6 June, 3.25pm

Divine Odyssey
D Arrivee
Ali Bon Dubai
Chitengo
Jet Start
Alibi Guy
Duke Of Spin
Shenanigans
American Indian
Factor Fifty
Flichity By Farr
Sunshine Silk
