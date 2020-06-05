To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bundesliga Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Darts at Home Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Saturday 6 June

Racing at Newmarket
There's top-class action on the Rowley Mile on Saturday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Saturday...

"...he created a fantastic impression on his debut..."

Timeform on Waldkonig

Back
Waldkonig - 15:00 Newmarket

Waldkonig is by Kingman and is a half-brother to Arc winner Waldgeist, and he created a fantastic impression on his debut at Wolverhampton in December, roaring clear in the straight to score by nine lengths. He looked green in the early stages, possibly unsuited by the sharp course, but once sent for home he opened up in the straight, clocking a notably fast time that marked him down as a top-notch prospect.

Lay
Emraan - 18:05 Lingfield

Emraan is bred to be useful and has created a good impression, winning both starts with a bit in hand. He remains unexposed and capable of better but an opening handicap mark of 85 is stiff enough on what he has achieved and he may be a bit underpriced against some solid handicappers, notably Family Fortunes, who is just about as consistent as they come.

Smart Stat
Queen Power - 14:25 Newmarket

3 - Sir Michael Stoute's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Sir Michael Stoute has an excellent record in the Dahlia Stakes so his representatives are always worth noting. Queen Power looked set to take high rank in the fillies' division when beating Star Catcher among others in a hot listed race at Newbury, but she failed to meet expectations in Group company on her final couple of starts. It's still early days, however, and she could yet build on the early promise.

Free form study

To celebrate the return of racing, Timeform Race Passes - the ultimate form guide - is free this week

Recommended bets

Back - Waldkonig - 15:00 Newmarket
Lay - Emraan - 18:05 Lingfield
Smart stat - Queen Power - 14:25 Newmarket

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Newm 6th Jun (1m2f Grp2)

Saturday 6 June, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Terebellum
Magic Lily
Queen Power
Eva Maria
Sweet Promise
Ardiente
Bubble And Squeak
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newm 6th Jun (1m2f Listed Stks)

Saturday 6 June, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Waldkonig
Punctuation
Al Aasy
Mishriff
Volkan Star
Luncies
Cherokee Trail
Formality
The First King
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Ling 6th Jun (1m Hcap)

Saturday 6 June, 6.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Emraan
Plantadream
Mr Scaramanga
Divine Messenger
Directory
Data Protection
Mostawaa
Masham Star
Family Fortunes
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles