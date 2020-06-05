Timeform UK SmartPlays: Saturday 6 June

Newm 6th Jun (1m2f Grp2)
Saturday 6 June, 2.25pm
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Saturday...
"...he created a fantastic impression on his debut..."
Timeform on Waldkonig
Waldkonig - 15:00 Newmarket
Waldkonig is by Kingman and is a half-brother to Arc winner Waldgeist, and he created a fantastic impression on his debut at Wolverhampton in December, roaring clear in the straight to score by nine lengths. He looked green in the early stages, possibly unsuited by the sharp course, but once sent for home he opened up in the straight, clocking a notably fast time that marked him down as a top-notch prospect.
Emraan is bred to be useful and has created a good impression, winning both starts with a bit in hand. He remains unexposed and capable of better but an opening handicap mark of 85 is stiff enough on what he has achieved and he may be a bit underpriced against some solid handicappers, notably Family Fortunes, who is just about as consistent as they come.
Queen Power - 14:25 Newmarket
3 - Sir Michael Stoute's number of winners in the past ten runnings
Sir Michael Stoute has an excellent record in the Dahlia Stakes so his representatives are always worth noting. Queen Power looked set to take high rank in the fillies' division when beating Star Catcher among others in a hot listed race at Newbury, but she failed to meet expectations in Group company on her final couple of starts. It's still early days, however, and she could yet build on the early promise.
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.
