Timeform UK SmartPlays: Saturday 6 June

Waldkonig - 15:00 Newmarket

Waldkonig is by Kingman and is a half-brother to Arc winner Waldgeist, and he created a fantastic impression on his debut at Wolverhampton in December, roaring clear in the straight to score by nine lengths. He looked green in the early stages, possibly unsuited by the sharp course, but once sent for home he opened up in the straight, clocking a notably fast time that marked him down as a top-notch prospect.

Lay

Emraan - 18:05 Lingfield

Emraan is bred to be useful and has created a good impression, winning both starts with a bit in hand. He remains unexposed and capable of better but an opening handicap mark of 85 is stiff enough on what he has achieved and he may be a bit underpriced against some solid handicappers, notably Family Fortunes, who is just about as consistent as they come.

Smart Stat

Queen Power - 14:25 Newmarket

3 - Sir Michael Stoute's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Sir Michael Stoute has an excellent record in the Dahlia Stakes so his representatives are always worth noting. Queen Power looked set to take high rank in the fillies' division when beating Star Catcher among others in a hot listed race at Newbury, but she failed to meet expectations in Group company on her final couple of starts. It's still early days, however, and she could yet build on the early promise.