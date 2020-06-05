To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 6 June

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Saturday
Timeform select the three best bets at Flemington on Saturday...

"...he has a great chance..."

Timeform on Triton Rising

#4 Chapada - Flemington R6 (05:45 BST)

Chapada closed strongly over 1700m two starts back and then ran really well again up to 2000m last time. He finds himself in a weaker race now and it will be disappointing if he doesn't come out on top. Sin To WinSIN TO WIN (7) is in terrific form and has to be considered, Masaff is another to note.

#1 Iconoclasm - Flemington R8 (07:00 BST)

Iconoclasm was a narrow winner in a similar race last time, digging in strongly late on to get his nose in front, and things don't look any tougher this time. A Shin Rock ran respectably when seventh at this track behind Iconoclasm and is entitled to get closer now, while Haunted may be worth another chance, too.

#9 Triton Rising - Flemington R9 (07:30 BST)

Triton Rising is going to find this a good deal tougher than what he had to contend with when resuming on the synthetic at Pakenham but he won as nicely there, getting his campaign off on the right foot, and he has a great chance. Done By Me was impressive last time and is feared again, while Wild Vixen scored two starts back in the Nitshke Stakes at Morphettville Parks.

Recommended bets

#4 Chapada - Flemington R6 (05:45 BST)
#1 Iconoclasm - Flemington R8 (07:00 BST)
#9 Triton Rising - Flemington R9 (07:30 BST)

Flem (AUS) 6th Jun (R6 2520m Qlty)

Saturday 6 June, 5.45am

Flem (AUS) 6th Jun (R8 1400m Qlty)

Saturday 6 June, 7.00am

Flem (AUS) 6th Jun (R9 1400m 3yo)

Saturday 6 June, 7.30am

Timeform,

