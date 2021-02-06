Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 6 February

#4 Larentina - Kenilworth R6 (14:25)

Larentine was only fifth in a course-and-distance handicap here last time, but she has edged down the weights of late and has to be taken seriously on these terms. Capitana looks competitive on form and could prove the main threat, while Crusade's Promise also warrants a closer look.

#3 Green Jacket - Kenilworth R7 (15:00)

A winner over this course and distance in the past, it is fair to say that Green Jacket found listed company a little too hot last time, but, stepped back into a handicap here, he is taken to regain the progressive thread and come out on top. Pink Floyd appeals most of the remainder, while Worlds Your Oyster makes up the shortlist.

#8 Fateful - Kenilworth R8 (15:35)

Fateful hasn't been at his best of late, a bit below form when fourth in a course-and-distance handicap last time, but he has a good chance on the pick of his form and looks weighted to go close. Moon Rock could give the selection the most to think about, while Bernie gets the vote for third.