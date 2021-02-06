To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 6 February

South African racing
Timeform provide three bets in South Africa on Saturday

Timeform select the three best bets at Fairview on Saturday...

"...is taken to regain the progressive thread and come out on top."

Timeform on Green Jacket

#4 Larentina - Kenilworth R6 (14:25)

Larentine was only fifth in a course-and-distance handicap here last time, but she has edged down the weights of late and has to be taken seriously on these terms. Capitana looks competitive on form and could prove the main threat, while Crusade's Promise also warrants a closer look.

#3 Green Jacket - Kenilworth R7 (15:00)

A winner over this course and distance in the past, it is fair to say that Green Jacket found listed company a little too hot last time, but, stepped back into a handicap here, he is taken to regain the progressive thread and come out on top. Pink Floyd appeals most of the remainder, while Worlds Your Oyster makes up the shortlist.

#8 Fateful - Kenilworth R8 (15:35)

Fateful hasn't been at his best of late, a bit below form when fourth in a course-and-distance handicap last time, but he has a good chance on the pick of his form and looks weighted to go close. Moon Rock could give the selection the most to think about, while Bernie gets the vote for third.

Recommended bets

#4 Larentina – Kenilworth R6 (14:25)
#3 Green Jacket – Kenilworth R7 (15:00)
#8 Fateful – Kenilworth R8 (15:35)

Kenil (RSA) 6th Feb (R6 1400m Hcap)

Saturday 6 February, 2.25pm

Hello Winter Hello
Point Of Sale
Caya Coco
Larentina
Capitana
Veronica Mars
Maledimo
Crusades Promise
Kenil (RSA) 6th Feb (R7 1200m Hcap)

Saturday 6 February, 3.00pm

Gainsford
Speed Machine
Green Jacket
Photocopy
Worlds Your Oyster
Kenil (RSA) 6th Feb (R8 1200m Hcap)

Saturday 6 February, 3.35pm

Bernie
Irish Morning
Moon Rock
Shangaan
Double Charge
Bromance
Fateful
What A Man
Gimme Aces
Red Eight
