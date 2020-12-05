To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 5 December

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at the Vaal on Saturday...

"...this looks a good opportunity for her to go one better."

Timeform on Making A Scene

#4 Whorly Whorly - Vaal R7 (14:20)

A five-time winner at this track, Whorley Whorley arrives here in the form of his life having recently landed back-to-back victories, and he should prove difficult to beat if he continues in a similar vein. Spanish Boy must also enter calculations now stepped back up in trip, while Golden Pheasant looks the pick for third.

#5 Gimme Hope Johanna - Vaal R8 (14:55)

Gimme Hope Johanna was a bit below form at this venue last time, but this step up in trip should show her to better effect - successful on her last two outings at over seven furlongs - and she looks the one to side with. Dark Tide has been running with credit this season and should be thereabouts, while Kayla's Champ makes up the shortlist.

#1 Making A Scene - Vaal R9 (15:25)

Making A Scene ran her best race to date when a close second over this course and distance last time, and this looks a good opportunity for her to go one better. Opera Glass appeals most of the newcomers, while You Deserve it also demands closer scrutiny.

Vaal (RSA) 5th Dec (R7 1500m Stks)

Saturday 5 December, 2.20pm

Expressfromtheus
Full Mast
Rouge Allure
Whorly Whorly
Finchatton
Dan The Lad
Golden Pheasant
Naafer
What You Are
Strada Statale
Spanish Boy
Diorama
Oscar Wilde
Elusive Swann
True Words
Street Flyer
Vaal (RSA) 5th Dec (R8 1500m Stks)

Saturday 5 December, 2.55pm

Pure State
Rock The Globe
Kaylas Champ
Virtuosa
Gimme Hope Johanna
Sheer Talent
Fitzwilliam
Dark Tide
Push Off
In The Game
Vaal (RSA) 5th Dec (R9 1600m Plt)

Saturday 5 December, 3.25pm

Making A Scene
Electric Boots
Wherestheregold
Rembez
Loving The Victory
You Deserve It
Purple Shadow
Intercity
Letas Magic
Way To Dream
Wedding Bliss
White Shadow
Winstons Nanny
