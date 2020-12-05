Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 5 December

#4 Whorly Whorly - Vaal R7 (14:20)

A five-time winner at this track, Whorley Whorley arrives here in the form of his life having recently landed back-to-back victories, and he should prove difficult to beat if he continues in a similar vein. Spanish Boy must also enter calculations now stepped back up in trip, while Golden Pheasant looks the pick for third.

#5 Gimme Hope Johanna - Vaal R8 (14:55)

Gimme Hope Johanna was a bit below form at this venue last time, but this step up in trip should show her to better effect - successful on her last two outings at over seven furlongs - and she looks the one to side with. Dark Tide has been running with credit this season and should be thereabouts, while Kayla's Champ makes up the shortlist.

#1 Making A Scene - Vaal R9 (15:25)

Making A Scene ran her best race to date when a close second over this course and distance last time, and this looks a good opportunity for her to go one better. Opera Glass appeals most of the newcomers, while You Deserve it also demands closer scrutiny.