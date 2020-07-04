To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

PGA Tour Tips

Racing Post Live

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 4 July

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets from Belmont Park tonight
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform select the three best bets at Belmont on Saturday...

"...will take plenty of beating if back to form in this Grade 3 contest."

Timeform on Got Stormy

#7 Fortin Hill- Belmont R5 (20:30)

Fortin Hill has clearly been difficult to train but it looks significant that his top trainer is persevering with the 4-y-o, who still appears to have plenty of upside having made just three starts. Next-best Amundson is a consistent type who should be well placed to take advantage if the selection doesn't quite come up to scratch.

#7 Got Stormy - Belmont R8 (22:13)

Dual Grade 1 winner Got Stormy hasn't been quite at her best in three starts so far this year but will take plenty of beating if back to form in this Grade 3 contest. With plenty of early pace in her locker, should be perfectly placed from her outside draw to get first run on the closing pack. Valid Point is still open to progression on just her fifth start and can fill out the exacta.

#3 McKinzie - Belmont R9 (22:47)

Probably not the strongest renewal of the historic Grade 1 Metropolitan Handicap, and it looks to provide last year's unlucky second McKinzie with the ideal opportunity to go one better. Below form in the Saudi Cup in February, Bob Baffert's versatile performer bounced back with a win in a seven-furlong Grade 2 contest at Santa Anita last time. The step back up to a mile is no issue and he should get a good trip just behind the main speed horses. Vekoma is on the upgrade and could be the main danger, while Code of Honor will be picking up the pieces late on.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#7 Fortin Hill- Belmont R5 (20:30)
#7 Got Stormy - Belmont R8 (22:13)
#3 McKinzie - Belmont R9 (22:47)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Belmont (US) 4th Jul (R5 7f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 4 July, 8.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
American Power
Ready To Escape
Tiz He The One
Skylers Scramjet
T Loves A Fight
Amundson
Fortin Hill
Zoomer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont (US) 4th Jul (R8 1m Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 4 July, 10.13pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dream Friend
Valid Point
Hawkish
Seismic Wave
Social Paranoia
Eons
Got Stormy
Value Proposition
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Belmont (US) 4th Jul (R9 1m Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 4 July, 10.47pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Network Effect
Vekoma
Mckinzie
Hog Creek Hustle
Code Of Honor
Endorsed
Mr Freeze
Warriors Charge
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles