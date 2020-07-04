Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 4 July

#7 Fortin Hill- Belmont R5 (20:30)

Fortin Hill has clearly been difficult to train but it looks significant that his top trainer is persevering with the 4-y-o, who still appears to have plenty of upside having made just three starts. Next-best Amundson is a consistent type who should be well placed to take advantage if the selection doesn't quite come up to scratch.

#7 Got Stormy - Belmont R8 (22:13)

Dual Grade 1 winner Got Stormy hasn't been quite at her best in three starts so far this year but will take plenty of beating if back to form in this Grade 3 contest. With plenty of early pace in her locker, should be perfectly placed from her outside draw to get first run on the closing pack. Valid Point is still open to progression on just her fifth start and can fill out the exacta.

#3 McKinzie - Belmont R9 (22:47)

Probably not the strongest renewal of the historic Grade 1 Metropolitan Handicap, and it looks to provide last year's unlucky second McKinzie with the ideal opportunity to go one better. Below form in the Saudi Cup in February, Bob Baffert's versatile performer bounced back with a win in a seven-furlong Grade 2 contest at Santa Anita last time. The step back up to a mile is no issue and he should get a good trip just behind the main speed horses. Vekoma is on the upgrade and could be the main danger, while Code of Honor will be picking up the pieces late on.