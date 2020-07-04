To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 4 July

Racing in South Africa
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Saturday
Timeform select the three best bets at Scottsville on Saturday...

"...could be up to landing the spoils with a bit in hand."

Timeform on Celtic Sea

#10 Erik The Red - Scottsville R6 (13:05)

Erik The Red has proven himself a performer of some merit this season, winning each of his four races, including when a four-and-a-quarter-length winner of a listed race at Kenilworth last month. This step up in grade should hold no fears for Erik The Red, who is expected to maintain his unbeaten run at the main expense of Tempting Fate and Slalom Queen.

#1 Celtic Sea - Scottsville R7 (13:40)

Celtic Sea was in good form prior to the break, winning once and twice finishing runner-up, once at Grade 1 level, and she proved herself better than ever when a comfortable winner at the Vaal on her reappearance last month. She boasts by far the best form in this race and could be up to landing the spoils with a bit in hand. Run Fox Run appeals most of the remainder, while Pretty Young Thing gets the vote for third.

#5 Warrior's Rest - Scottsville R8 (14:15)

Warrior's Rest finished a creditable two-lengths fourth in a Grade 2 event over this course and distance last month, and with a couple of races now under his belt since the resumption, a bold showing looks to be on the cards. Ultra Magnus still boasts a relatively low-mileage profile and could have yet more to offer, so he gets the vote for second, while Fabian also commands a closer look.

Scots (RSA) 4th Jul (R6 1200m Grd 1)

Saturday 4 July, 1.05pm

Pray For Rain
Validus
Karnallie
Slalom Queen
Captain Oupie
No Laying Up
Princekresh
Light That Loose
Remus
Erik The Red
Joseph Barry
Tempting Fate
Greenlighttoheaven
Scots (RSA) 4th Jul (R7 1200m Grd 1)

Saturday 4 July, 1.40pm

Celtic Sea
Pretty Young Thing
Singforafa
Run Fox Run
True To Life
Travelling Light
Winter Sun
True Charm
Linear
Captains Girl
Miss Florida
Scots (RSA) 4th Jul (R8 1200m Grd 1 Hcap)

Saturday 4 July, 2.15pm

Frosted Gold
Eden Roc
Invidia
Fabian
Warriors Rest
Chimichuri Run
Wonderwall
Cartel Captain
Kasimir
Ultra Magnus
Ikigai
Timeform,

