Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 4 July

#10 Erik The Red - Scottsville R6 (13:05)

Erik The Red has proven himself a performer of some merit this season, winning each of his four races, including when a four-and-a-quarter-length winner of a listed race at Kenilworth last month. This step up in grade should hold no fears for Erik The Red, who is expected to maintain his unbeaten run at the main expense of Tempting Fate and Slalom Queen.

#1 Celtic Sea - Scottsville R7 (13:40)

Celtic Sea was in good form prior to the break, winning once and twice finishing runner-up, once at Grade 1 level, and she proved herself better than ever when a comfortable winner at the Vaal on her reappearance last month. She boasts by far the best form in this race and could be up to landing the spoils with a bit in hand. Run Fox Run appeals most of the remainder, while Pretty Young Thing gets the vote for third.

#5 Warrior's Rest - Scottsville R8 (14:15)

Warrior's Rest finished a creditable two-lengths fourth in a Grade 2 event over this course and distance last month, and with a couple of races now under his belt since the resumption, a bold showing looks to be on the cards. Ultra Magnus still boasts a relatively low-mileage profile and could have yet more to offer, so he gets the vote for second, while Fabian also commands a closer look.