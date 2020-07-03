Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 4 July

#3 Walking Flying - Flemington R7 (06:30)

Walking Flying boasts some impressive recent form in the context of this race, following up her taking Sale success with victory at Sandown recently. She is drawn well and will be hard to beat in her bid for the hat-trick. Smoke Bomb will be up there throughout and poses a genuine threat, while Charleise can win the battle for third.

#2 Plein Ciel - Flemington R8 (07:05)

Shot Of Irish and Plein Ciel dead-heated for first in a thrilling race at Moonee Valley last month, and though the former is currently enjoying a terrific season, the vote goes the way of the latter, with Danny O'Brien's charge arguably open to more improvement, particularly as that was just his second outing of the season. Heptagon dug in well to score at this venue last time and looks the pick of the remainder.

#7 Cordilla - Flemington R9 (07:37)

This represents a step up in grade for Cordilla, but the manner of her recent victory suggests she is up to the task. She is yet to run a bad race, and has gone well on a soft track previously, so all looks set fair for a bold showing from Danny O'Brien's filly. Splendoronthegrass put up a big performance when second at Caulfield last week and is also high up on the shortlist, while Beauty Bolt may be able to claim the remainder of the minor prize money.