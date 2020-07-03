To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 4 July

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Saturday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Flemington on Saturday...

"...is drawn well and will be hard to beat in her bid for the hat-trick."

Timeform on Walking Flying

#3 Walking Flying - Flemington R7 (06:30)

Walking Flying boasts some impressive recent form in the context of this race, following up her taking Sale success with victory at Sandown recently. She is drawn well and will be hard to beat in her bid for the hat-trick. Smoke Bomb will be up there throughout and poses a genuine threat, while Charleise can win the battle for third.

#2 Plein Ciel - Flemington R8 (07:05)

Shot Of Irish and Plein Ciel dead-heated for first in a thrilling race at Moonee Valley last month, and though the former is currently enjoying a terrific season, the vote goes the way of the latter, with Danny O'Brien's charge arguably open to more improvement, particularly as that was just his second outing of the season. Heptagon dug in well to score at this venue last time and looks the pick of the remainder.

#7 Cordilla - Flemington R9 (07:37)

This represents a step up in grade for Cordilla, but the manner of her recent victory suggests she is up to the task. She is yet to run a bad race, and has gone well on a soft track previously, so all looks set fair for a bold showing from Danny O'Brien's filly. Splendoronthegrass put up a big performance when second at Caulfield last week and is also high up on the shortlist, while Beauty Bolt may be able to claim the remainder of the minor prize money.

Flem (AUS) 4th Jul (R7 1600m 3yo)

Saturday 4 July, 6.30am

Back Lay
1. Barbies Fox
2. Smoke Bomb
3. Walking Flying
4. Selica
5. Alphaville
6. Garimpeiro
7. Charleise
8. Zounique
9. Grinzinger Allee
10. Maserartie Bay
11. No Change
12. Barossa Kiss
13. Cabinho
14. Over The Sky
15. Commodus
16. Dance Ready
17. Stretto
Flem (AUS) 4th Jul (R8 1600m Listed)

Saturday 4 July, 7.05am

Back Lay
1. Reykjavik
2. Heptagon
3. Moss N Dale
4. Grey Lion
5. Plein Ciel
6. A Shin Rook
7. Mr Marathon Man
8. Shot Of Irish
9. Vassilator
10. Romancer
11. Sircconi
12. Chapel City
13. Savvy Oak
14. Safin
15. Never Again
16. Victoria Star
17. Noble Boy
18. Holbien
19. Polly Grey
Flem (AUS) 4th Jul (R9 1400m 3yo)

Saturday 4 July, 7.37am

Back Lay
1. Splendoronthegrass
2. Beauty Bolt
3. Leale
4. Kuramae
5. Diaquin
6. Ocean Miss
7. Cordilla
8. Pauls Regret
9. Quantum Mechanic
10. Brazen Song
11. Power Boom
12. Cirrina
14. Lonado
15. Win Fall
16. Jacin Talee
17. Vistabelle
Timeform,

