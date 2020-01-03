Timeform UK SmartPlays: Saturday 4 January

Back

Maypole Class - 14:40 Wincanton

Maypole Class was unlucky to bump into a gambled-on improver when making his handicap debut at Carlisle in November, but made amends in style when going one better at Lingfield next time out. Jonjo O'Neill's gelding scored with more in hand than the margin suggests after idling late on having tanked through the race, and should be able to defy a 7 lb rise to land this contest. He is very much the type to go on improving and, with the step up in trip expected to eke out further progress, is certainly one to keep onside.

Lay

Capriolette - 11:40 Lingfield

Capriolette ran creditably when a two-length third in a handicap over course and distance last month but looked a hard ride throughout the race. She is tried in first-time cheekpieces here but her temperament is under suspicion and she is short enough in the betting to pass up. Sing Out Loud is potentially well treated and drops into a 0-70 for the first time so could be worth chancing ahead of Ed Walker's mare.

Smart Stat

Son Of Camas - 14:25 Sandown

3 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 8 runnings

Son Of Camas clearly didn't do himself justice when finishing last in the Land Rover bumper at Punchestown in April but has looked a smart prospect since returning to action this season. Nicky Henderson's charge won a Newbury bumper in good style a couple of months ago before getting off the mark over hurdles at the first time of asking at the same track. He put a couple of useful prospects to the sword with his impressive speed that day and he has been fast-tracked into a Grade 1 in which his trainer Nicky Henderson has an excellent record.