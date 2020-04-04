To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tiger Roll: The Horse Of A Lifetime

Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Saturday 4 April

Horses preparing to run
Timeform Australia provide three bets on Saturday
Timeform Australia identify three bets at Randwick on Saturday...

"...has shown plenty of pace and a sharp turn of foot..."

Timeform Australia on Shared Ambition

#10 Betcha Flying - R4 Randwick (03:55)

Betcha Flying did very little first up but ran well up to the mile at Moonee Valley last time, showing signs of a return to her spring form. She can peak upped in trip to 2000m and she has the figures to match any of these at her best.

#2 Pierata - R8 Randwick (06:35)

Pierata was terrific when resuming in the Galaxy, running on strongly down the middle against the pattern of the day - with only one running better late splits across the card. He gave weight all around there. He now hits his target with a head full of steam and the rain around won't worry him one little bit.

#17 Shared Ambition - R9 Randwick (07:15)

Shared Ambition came to Australia as a staying prospect but has shown plenty of pace and a sharp turn of foot, and finds himself trying his luck in the Doncaster. It's far from a vintage Doncaster and the prospect of Shared Ambition getting a strong tempo to run at - for the first time down under - makes him an appealing each-way play.

Recommended bets

Rand (AUS) 4th Apr (R4 2000m Grp3)

Saturday 4 April, 3.55am

Back Lay
1. Fascino
2. Paradee
3. Colette
4. Readys Girl
5. Dorothy Of Oz
6. Cosmic Haze
7. Elisa Carolina
8. Donnachiara
10. Betcha Flying
12. Satin Rain
13. Maia Nebula
14. Toffee Tongue
15. Quintessa
16. Stick Em Up
17. Sorridere
18. Rathvilly Miss
Rand (AUS) 4th Apr (R8 1200m Grp1)

Saturday 4 April, 6.35am

Back Lay
1. Nature Strip
2. Pierata
3. Santa Ana Lane
4. Redzel
5. Trekking
6. Vegadaze
7. Bivouac
8. In Her Time
9. Exceedance
10. Tofane
11. White Moss
13. Loving Gaby
Rand (AUS) 4th Apr (R9 1600m Grp1)

Saturday 4 April, 7.15am

Back Lay
1. Melody Belle
2. Kolding
3. Homesman
4. Kings Will Dream
5. Mister Sea Wolf
6. Best Of Days
7. Mr Quickie
8. Super Seth
9. Yulong Prince
10. Cascadian
11. Con Te Partiro
12. Imaging
13. Quackerjack
14. Star Of The Seas
15. Tally
16. Nights Watch
17. Shared Ambition
18. Nettoyer
19. Brandenburg
20. Prince Fawaz
Timeform,

