Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Saturday 4 April

#10 Betcha Flying - R4 Randwick (03:55)

Betcha Flying did very little first up but ran well up to the mile at Moonee Valley last time, showing signs of a return to her spring form. She can peak upped in trip to 2000m and she has the figures to match any of these at her best.

#2 Pierata - R8 Randwick (06:35)

Pierata was terrific when resuming in the Galaxy, running on strongly down the middle against the pattern of the day - with only one running better late splits across the card. He gave weight all around there. He now hits his target with a head full of steam and the rain around won't worry him one little bit.

#17 Shared Ambition - R9 Randwick (07:15)

Shared Ambition came to Australia as a staying prospect but has shown plenty of pace and a sharp turn of foot, and finds himself trying his luck in the Doncaster. It's far from a vintage Doncaster and the prospect of Shared Ambition getting a strong tempo to run at - for the first time down under - makes him an appealing each-way play.