Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 30 May

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Saturday...

"...she should be ready to roll at the first time of asking."

Timeform in Sixty Cent

#4 Credit Cycle - Tampa Bay R1 (17:35)

Credit Cycle was below form last but a wide trip wasn't ideal and his prior efforts put him in with a good chance. He should get enough pace in this opening contest to set him up his late kick. Early Deligh is the pick of the opposition, while Striking Heir makes up the shortlist.

#10 Strict Vow - Tampa Bay R3 (18:38)

Strict Vow was clearly amiss when finishing last of ten over course and distance in April and is worth giving another chance to. She does have a wide draw to overcome but jockey Antonio Gallardo is a good man to have on your side in such situations. Wicked Witch may be the one to put up most resistance.

#7 Sixty Cent - Tampa Bay R8 (21:15)

There's little public form to go on in this 2-y-o maiden, so analysis of trainers and pedigree is vital. Sixty Cent makes plenty of appeal on both counts, hailing from a barn that boasts exceptional numbers with first-time-starting juveniles. The selection's dam is a four-time winner and she should be ready to roll at the first time of asking.

Recommended bets

#4 Credit Cycle – Tampa Bay R1 (17:35)
#10 Strict Vow – Tampa Bay R3 (18:38)
#7 Sixty Cent – Tampa Bay R8 (21:15)

Tampa (US) 30th May (R1 7f Claim)

Saturday 30 May, 5.35pm

Tampa (US) 30th May (R3 1m1f Claim)

Saturday 30 May, 6.38pm

Tampa (US) 30th May (R8 5f Mdn)

Saturday 30 May, 9.15pm

Timeform,

