Timeform's French SmartPlays: Saturday 30 May

Horses silhouette
Timeform pick out three bets in France on Saturday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Clairefontaine on Saturday...

"...fancied to maintain his unbeaten record at the expense of Bal Express..."

Timeform on High King

Yes Indeed - 13:00 Clairefontaine

Yes Indeed and Le Listrac look the pair to focus on here, with the pair comfortably clear of the remainder on Timeform ratings. The latter was a good second on his debut at Compiegne last month, but Yes Indeed has achieved more in bare form terms, following his own debut second with a creditable fourth in listed company last time. The 4 lb he has to concede to Le Listrac closes the gap between them, but Guillaume Macaire's charge is fancied to overcome that to open his account at the third attempt.

Gulip - 14:50 Clarefontaine

One of only four fillies in the line up, Gulip looks to hold sound claims here if building on the promise of her hurdling debut at Auteuil in March. She certainly showed an aptitude for jumping on that occasion, keeping on well to be beaten six and three quarter lengths behind the promising Gradee, and the bare form of that effort entitles her right to be right in the mix on Timeform ratings, especially in receipt of weight from the likes of Ayeth and Hubert des Fresnes. The less-exposed Beau Val could be the one to emerge as the chief threat.

High King - 17:45 Clarefontaine

High King failed to win in three starts over hurdles, but he made no mistake on his chasing debut at Toulouse earlier this month, when digging deep to land the spoils by three quarters of a length. That represented a most promising start to his career over fences, and, with further progress on the cards for his top yard, he is fancied to maintain his unbeaten record at the expense of Bal Express, who sets the standard on form but arguably has less scope for improvement.

Clairefontaine 30th May (3400m 3yo Hrd)

Saturday 30 May, 1.00pm

1. Yes Indeed
2. Le Listrac
3. Chichi De La Vega
4. Martator
5. Herve Du Seuil
6. Gregolimano
7. Reinardo
8. Losange Vert
9. Sorcier Du Roi
10. Missamerican
11. Mystical
Clairefontaine 30th May (3600m 4yo Hrd)

Saturday 30 May, 2.50pm

1. Hubert Des Fresnes
2. Ayeth
3. White Wood
4. Kendji De Liaf
5. In Extenso
6. Gulip
7. Eclair Etincelle
8. Capodimonte
9. So Sweet
10. Beau Val
11. Lyss De Charnie
12. Vision Win
13. Lost In Montmartre
Clairefontaine 30th May (3700m 4yo Chs)

Saturday 30 May, 5.45pm

1. Bal Express
2. High King
3. Jewel De Cerisy
4. Rovanthus
5. Geryville
6. Rio Borget
7. Espion De Vindecy
8. Sa Carlex
9. Gee Gee Bald
10. Gracieuse Mag
