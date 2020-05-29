Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 30 May

#6 Miss Einstein - Rosehill R6 (05:30 BST)

Miss Einstein has endured more than her share of ill fortune in recent outings, including when going down by a narrow margin at Randwick last time (left with too much to do). That form is still amongst the best on offer now back against her own sex, and, granted a bit more luck than she has enjoyed of late, there is no reason why she can't gain a thoroughly deserved success. Bound To Win was a comfortable winner at Warwick Farm last time and can battle it out with Sakura for the minor money.

#18 Bottega - Rosehill R7 (06:10 BST)

Bottega ran on well to finish second on his penultimate start in a Group 3 at Randwick, when beaten just a length and a quarter by the exciting Kinane. He barely needed to improve on that form to go one better at the same venue last time, and this looks a look good opportunity for him to continue winning ways, with the heavy ground and the weight he receives from several of his main rivals both identifying him as the one to beat. Dr Drill and Yulong Prince make most appeal of the remainder.

#6 Adelong - Rosehill R9 (07:30 BST)

Adelong has won four of her six starts to date and created a good impression when recording her most recent success over this C&D two weeks ago, forging clear in the closing stages to win easily by two and a half lengths. Admittedly, this will be tougher after rise in the weights, but she seems to be getting better all the time and is well worth the chance to follow up in conditions that clearly play to her strengths. Superium and I Am A Cool Kind are feared most in the finale.

