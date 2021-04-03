To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 3 April

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Saturday

Timeform select the three best bets at Kenilworth on Saturday.

"She looks attractively weighted back in a handicap now..."

Timeform Eva Eileen

#6 Favorita - Kenilworth R3 (13:25 BST)

Favorita is a two-time winner at this course and shaped well over a longer trip when finishing second last time. She started at 40/1 that day, so clearly out-run her odds, and this slight drop in grade can see her go one place better. Phil's Dancer is feared most.

#4 Marmalisa - Kenilworth R5 (14:35 BST)

Marmalisa was a good winner at Durbanville last year and has held her form well since, finishing a very good second over this course and distance last time. There should be even more to come from her after just five starts and she should prove too good for these. Veronica Mars looks most interesting of the remainder.

#4 Eva Eileen - Kenilworth R6 (15:10 BST)

Eva Eileen won four times last year, three of those coming at this track, and wasn't beaten too far in a Grade 3 over this course and distance last time. She looks attractively weighted back in a handicap now and is the value. Icon Princess also comes into the equation.

Veronica Mars
On Captains Side
Durty Nelly
Marmalisa
Aye Aye
Honey Pie
Saturday 3 April, 3.10pm

Majestic Mozart
Snow Report
Icon Princess
Eva Eileen
Sovereign Secret
Photocopy
