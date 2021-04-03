Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 3 April

#6 Favorita - Kenilworth R3 (13:25 BST)

Favorita is a two-time winner at this course and shaped well over a longer trip when finishing second last time. She started at 40/1 that day, so clearly out-run her odds, and this slight drop in grade can see her go one place better. Phil's Dancer is feared most.

#4 Marmalisa - Kenilworth R5 (14:35 BST)

Marmalisa was a good winner at Durbanville last year and has held her form well since, finishing a very good second over this course and distance last time. There should be even more to come from her after just five starts and she should prove too good for these. Veronica Mars looks most interesting of the remainder.

#4 Eva Eileen - Kenilworth R6 (15:10 BST)

Eva Eileen won four times last year, three of those coming at this track, and wasn't beaten too far in a Grade 3 over this course and distance last time. She looks attractively weighted back in a handicap now and is the value. Icon Princess also comes into the equation.

