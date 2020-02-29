To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 29 February

American racing
Penn National stages racing on Saturday
Timeform pick out two bets at Penn National on Saturday...

"With a little more restraint in front he can get the job done this time..."

Timeform on Queen's Bird

#4 Queen's Bird - Penn National R1 (23:00)

Queen's Bird has run well to be placed on his last 2 starts despite going off a little too hard in both. With a little more restraint in front he can get the job done this time. Pappa Rox may be the one to give the selection most trouble.

#9 Barcode - Penn National R3 (23:54)

Barcode has a 228-day layoff to overcome but will take plenty of beating if returning in top form. His third-place finish when last seen reads well in the context if this race and he can come out ahead of Vegas Tycoon and Keep Going.

#7 Sir Rockport - Penn National R5 (00:49)

Sir Rockport goes first-off-the-claim for a barn that does well with new acquisitions and can record a tenth career success in this starter allowance event. Hello'ndubai could be the one for the forecast, while Bobcat should also fare well.

Recommended bets

#4 Queen’s Bird – Penn National R1 (23:00)
#9 Barcode – Penn National R3 (23:54)
#7 Sir Rockport – Penn National R5 (00:49)

Penn (US) 29th Feb (R1 5f Claim)

Saturday 29 February, 11.00pm

Sr.s Thrill
Gio Lucky
Cool Your Boots
Queens Bird
Foxy B
Current Energy
Pappa Rox
Penn (US) 29th Feb (R3 6f Claim)

Saturday 29 February, 11.00pm

Vegas Tycoon
Ring The Bella
Eliav
Rey Astray
Deputy Zapper
Keep Going
Shazam
Sky Gazer R V F
Barcode
Penn (US) 29th Feb (R5 6f Allw)

Saturday 29 February, 11.00pm

Florida Boys
Hellondubai
No Honor No Deal
Ten Hut
Quick Man
The Great Provider
Sir Rockport
Bobcat
Timeform,

