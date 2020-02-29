Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 29 February

Penn (US) 29th Feb (R1 5f Claim)
Saturday 29 February, 11.00pm
Timeform pick out two bets at Penn National on Saturday...
"With a little more restraint in front he can get the job done this time..."
Timeform on Queen's Bird
#4 Queen's Bird - Penn National R1 (23:00)
Queen's Bird has run well to be placed on his last 2 starts despite going off a little too hard in both. With a little more restraint in front he can get the job done this time. Pappa Rox may be the one to give the selection most trouble.
#9 Barcode - Penn National R3 (23:54)
Barcode has a 228-day layoff to overcome but will take plenty of beating if returning in top form. His third-place finish when last seen reads well in the context if this race and he can come out ahead of Vegas Tycoon and Keep Going.
#7 Sir Rockport - Penn National R5 (00:49)
Sir Rockport goes first-off-the-claim for a barn that does well with new acquisitions and can record a tenth career success in this starter allowance event. Hello'ndubai could be the one for the forecast, while Bobcat should also fare well.
