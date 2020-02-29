To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 29 February

Racing in South Africa
There is racing from Kenilworth on Saturday
Timeform identify their three best bets from Kenilworth on Saturday...

"...a repeat of her most recent performance should be more than enough to see her go in again..."

Timeform on Ruby And Roses

#7 Ruby And Roses - Kenilworth R6 (13:55 GMT)

Ruby And Roses has shown a remarkable upturn in form of late, winning twice in her last three races, including when a wide-margin victor at Flamingo Park last month. She is a filly on the up and a repeat of her most recent performance should be more than enough to see her go in again here. Phil's Dancer has found only one too good on both of her last two starts and represents the main danger, while Cruise Along looks a solid option for third.

#5 Swift Surprise - Kenilworth R7 (14:30 GMT)

Swift Surprise has been competing in some hotly contested events of late, and arguably put up his best performance when 3 ¾ lengths eighth in a Grade 2 at this course last time. Strathdon finished a few places ahead of him on that occasion, but meets his reopposing rival on unfavourable terms this time around, so Swift Surprise is taken to reverse the form and bounce back to winning ways. Celestial Prince remained in good heart when landing a Fairview handicap last time and should be able to get his hands on some minor prize money.

#10 Katak - Kenilworth R8 (15:05 GMT)

Katak defied a big price to get off the mark at the first time of asking last month, putting 1 ¼ lengths between himself and a subsequent winner. That represents the best form on offer and he won't have to improve a lot on that performance to make it two wins from two starts. Brandenburg has been in consistent form recently and looks the most likely to chase the selection home, while Cyber Law also has solid place claims so makes up the shortlist.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

#7 Ruby And Roses – Kenilworth R6 (13:55 GMT)
#5 Swift Surprise – Kenilworth R7 (14:30 GMT)
#10 Katak – Kenilworth R8 (15:05 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Timeform,

