Timeform UK SmartPlays: Saturday 29 February

Master Tommytucker - 16:25 Newbury

Admittedly, there is an element of risk when supporting Master Tommytucker, given he has fallen on his last two starts. However, on both occasions, he has still been full of running, and he looks a potentially smart novice. This small field will be in his favour and, if getting into a rhythm on the front end, and if he holds his concentration for the full length of the race, he will prove a tough nut to crack.

Lay

Clog Maker - 15:45 Lingfield

Clog Maker will likely be a short-priced favourite following his victory at Kempton last time where he had Rogue Tide back in third. However, the latter was making his debut on that occasion, and didn't get the rub of the green, so is fancied to overturn the form on these terms, with the likelihood of more to come.

Smart Stat

Mont des Avaloirs - 15:15 Newbury

7 - Paul Nicholls's number of winners in past 10 runnings

A typically competitive renewal of this valuable handicap, but Mont des Avaloirs has a different sort of profile to several of his rivals, and looks the most interesting. He remains a maiden over fences, but he has some useful form in the book, and left the impression that he would be suited by a return to this shorter trip when runner-up over three miles at this course last time. The testing conditions shouldn't bother him too much, and he represents a yard with a tremendous record in the race.