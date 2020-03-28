Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 28 March

Timeform bring you their three best bets at Tampa Bay on Saturday...
Timeform on Taos
#3 My Masterpiece - Tampa Bay R3 (17:20)
My Masterpiece returned to form with a good runner-up finish over C&D last time and should go close again in what is an open-looking turf claimer. Port Salerno and Let's Go Baby are both on the reserve list but will be big threats if getting a run.
#1 Malibeauty - Tampa Bay R4 (17:50)
Trainer Christophe Clement has a fine record with first-time starters and he can extend that further with Malibeauty in a maiden contest that doesn't look particularly deep. Of those with experience, Rachel's Wish is probably top of the list, while Sanguine is interesting back on dirt.
#7 Taos - Tampa Bay R5 (18:21)
Taos has run primarily on dirt throughout his relatively short career, but his one turf effort when fifth in a Santa Anita maiden early last year is a race that has thrown up plenty of winners. Eoin Harty's gelding is taken to add to his sole career success in this turf claimer.