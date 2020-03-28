To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 28 March

US racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform bring you their three best bets at Tampa Bay on Saturday...

"Eoin Harty’s gelding is taken to add to his sole career success in this turf claimer..."

Timeform on Taos

#3 My Masterpiece - Tampa Bay R3 (17:20)

My Masterpiece returned to form with a good runner-up finish over C&D last time and should go close again in what is an open-looking turf claimer. Port Salerno and Let's Go Baby are both on the reserve list but will be big threats if getting a run.

#1 Malibeauty - Tampa Bay R4 (17:50)

Trainer Christophe Clement has a fine record with first-time starters and he can extend that further with Malibeauty in a maiden contest that doesn't look particularly deep. Of those with experience, Rachel's Wish is probably top of the list, while Sanguine is interesting back on dirt.

#7 Taos - Tampa Bay R5 (18:21)

Taos has run primarily on dirt throughout his relatively short career, but his one turf effort when fifth in a Santa Anita maiden early last year is a race that has thrown up plenty of winners. Eoin Harty's gelding is taken to add to his sole career success in this turf claimer.

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 28th Mar (R3 1m Claim)

Saturday 28 March, 5.20pm

Aguas Coloradas
Unabridged
My Masterpiece
Congrella
Puro Blanco
Bettyb
Facts Dont Matter
Alydarius
Sweet Moochie
No Sniveling
Lets Go Baby
Port Salerno
Js Twostep Beauty
Extra Salsa
Tampa (US) 28th Mar (R4 6f Mdn)

Saturday 28 March, 5.50pm

Malibeauty
Lily Chaser
Perfectcombination
Highly Explosive
Rachels Wish
Sanguine
Andreas Worry
Willyoubemine
Tampa (US) 28th Mar (R5 1m Claim)

Saturday 28 March, 6.21pm

Drillomatic
Luis Two Guns
Absalom
Mountain Holiday
Teddys Honor
Mighty Ghost
Taos
Violator
Irish Expectations
Devils Rule
Dynamite Karma
Timeform,

