Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 28 March

#3 My Masterpiece - Tampa Bay R3 (17:20)

My Masterpiece returned to form with a good runner-up finish over C&D last time and should go close again in what is an open-looking turf claimer. Port Salerno and Let's Go Baby are both on the reserve list but will be big threats if getting a run.

#1 Malibeauty - Tampa Bay R4 (17:50)

Trainer Christophe Clement has a fine record with first-time starters and he can extend that further with Malibeauty in a maiden contest that doesn't look particularly deep. Of those with experience, Rachel's Wish is probably top of the list, while Sanguine is interesting back on dirt.

#7 Taos - Tampa Bay R5 (18:21)

Taos has run primarily on dirt throughout his relatively short career, but his one turf effort when fifth in a Santa Anita maiden early last year is a race that has thrown up plenty of winners. Eoin Harty's gelding is taken to add to his sole career success in this turf claimer.

