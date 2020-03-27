Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Saturday 28 March

#1 Life Less Ordinary - Rosehill R4 (03:30 GMT)

It has been a while between wins now but Life Less Ordinary finds what looks to be his race against fairly limited opposition. He ran up to form to win the Sky High two weeks ago but just peaked on the effort on very testing ground behind a potential star. As he showed running big closing splits into fourth behind globetrotting mare Magic Wand in last year's Mackinnon, he is fairly smart at best, and well clear of what his opposition here have looked like achieving.

#9 Villami - Rosehill R5 (16:10 GMT)

Villami is a fast filly who came back with a bang in the listed Fireball first up. The runner up Cosmic Force failed to fire in the Galaxy since, but the third-placed California Zimbol showed the true value of the form when winning the Darby Munro last week and Villami posted another very fast time when second-up over 1200m last campaign. A similar performance here would go along way to beating the older horses in this and prices seem very fair.

#4 Southern France - Rosehill R6 (04:50 GMT)

All eyes on Verry Elleegant who backs up from her entertaining duel with the visiting Addeybb last week. Her chance is an obvious one but Southern France is good enough to trouble her and might be undersold after an even return in the Australian Cup. That turned into a quick 2000m and that hardly suits him. Softer going and the step back to 2400m both look in his favour and his closing burst to win the Zipping Classic at the end of the spring gives him a real shout here. As do bits and pieces of his form in the UK where his best efforts saw him far from disgraced around the likes of Kew Gardens and Stradivarius.

