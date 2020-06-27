To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bundesliga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 27 June

Racing in South Africa
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Saturday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform select the three best bets at the Turffontein on Saturday...

"...he is expected to take this step up in class in his stride and enhance his impressive winning record."

Timeform on Mr Flood

#1 Queen Supreme - Turffontein R5 (13:10)

Queen Supreme has established herself as a top-notch Grade 1 performer of late, winning at the highest level at Kenilworth at the turn of the year, and posting a very good second over this course and distance on her return 21 days ago. There could be yet more to come from the four-year-old, and a repeat of her recent performance would see her difficult to beat. Ronnie's Candy and Running Brave may be the closest thing to danger, but they will need to show much improved form to dislodge the selection.

#3 Mr Flood - Turffontein R6 (13:45)

Mr Flood took his tally to seven wins from ten runs when producing what was by far a career best effort to land a minor event at Vaal 19 days ago, and such was the dominance of his performance, conceding weight to all but one rival, he is expected to take this step up in class in his stride and enhance his impressive winning record. Singforafa finished third behind the selection last time and can hit the frame once again, while Chimichuri Run is another with solid place claims.

#2 Hawwaam - Turffontein R7 (14:20)

Six-time course winner Hawwaam didn't need to be at his best when winning a Grade 1 at this course 21 days ago, and a similar effort - though he is arguably capable of even better - should see him follow up here. Hawwaam had Queen Supreme a length-and-a-half behind him last time, so victory for her earlier in the card would only boost his chances here, and with the step back up in trip certainly not a hindrance, he should prove very difficult to beat. Tierra Del Fuego and Hero's Honour may have been underestimated by the market and make slight each-way appeal.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#1 Queen Supreme – Turffontein R5 (13:10)
#3 Mr Flood – Turffontein R6 (13:45)
#2 Hawwaam – Turffontein R7 (14:20)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Turf (RSA) 27th Jun (R7 2000m Grd 1)

Show Hide

Saturday 27 June, 2.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Soqrat
Hawwaam
Tierra Del Fuego
Chijmes
Heros Honour
Tilbury Fort
Kurts Approval
Western Fort
Jet Start
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles