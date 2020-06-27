Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 27 June

#1 Queen Supreme - Turffontein R5 (13:10)

Queen Supreme has established herself as a top-notch Grade 1 performer of late, winning at the highest level at Kenilworth at the turn of the year, and posting a very good second over this course and distance on her return 21 days ago. There could be yet more to come from the four-year-old, and a repeat of her recent performance would see her difficult to beat. Ronnie's Candy and Running Brave may be the closest thing to danger, but they will need to show much improved form to dislodge the selection.

#3 Mr Flood - Turffontein R6 (13:45)

Mr Flood took his tally to seven wins from ten runs when producing what was by far a career best effort to land a minor event at Vaal 19 days ago, and such was the dominance of his performance, conceding weight to all but one rival, he is expected to take this step up in class in his stride and enhance his impressive winning record. Singforafa finished third behind the selection last time and can hit the frame once again, while Chimichuri Run is another with solid place claims.

#2 Hawwaam - Turffontein R7 (14:20)

Six-time course winner Hawwaam didn't need to be at his best when winning a Grade 1 at this course 21 days ago, and a similar effort - though he is arguably capable of even better - should see him follow up here. Hawwaam had Queen Supreme a length-and-a-half behind him last time, so victory for her earlier in the card would only boost his chances here, and with the step back up in trip certainly not a hindrance, he should prove very difficult to beat. Tierra Del Fuego and Hero's Honour may have been underestimated by the market and make slight each-way appeal.