Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 27 June

#2 Ablaze - Rosehill R3 (03:45)

Ablaze has not been seen since his eight-length demolition job in the Grand Annual at Warrnambool in May, and while this represents a step back in trip, and a return to the level, he should have the class to get the better of this field. The son of Raise The Flag has won seven of his nine starts in Australia since moving over from New Zealand, and he will be looking to land this contest with a view to a possible Melbourne Cup bid further down the line. Loveseat and Terwilliker looks the main threats.

#12 Attention Run - Rosehill R6 (05:30)

Attention Run finished with a strong late charge to prove too good at this venue over a furlong shorter last time, and with this step up in trip likely to suit, he gets the vote to take this step up in grade in his stride and prove difficult to beat. Wu Gok gets the nod for second, while Carzoff may be able to claim the minor money.

#3 Sambro - Rosehill R7 (06:10)

Sambro finished just behind stablemate Dealmaker at Randwick last start, but he showed a good turn of foot late on and may have more to offer with that run now under his belt. The Godolphin charge Home Of The Brave is seldom far away in races of this nature and looks to holds solid place claims yet again, while Trumbull is another worth considering.