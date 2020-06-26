To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bundesliga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 27 June

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Saturday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Rosehill on Saturday...

"...gets the vote to take this step up in grade in his stride and prove difficult to beat."

Timeform on Attention Run

#2 Ablaze - Rosehill R3 (03:45)

Ablaze has not been seen since his eight-length demolition job in the Grand Annual at Warrnambool in May, and while this represents a step back in trip, and a return to the level, he should have the class to get the better of this field. The son of Raise The Flag has won seven of his nine starts in Australia since moving over from New Zealand, and he will be looking to land this contest with a view to a possible Melbourne Cup bid further down the line. Loveseat and Terwilliker looks the main threats.

#12 Attention Run - Rosehill R6 (05:30)

Attention Run finished with a strong late charge to prove too good at this venue over a furlong shorter last time, and with this step up in trip likely to suit, he gets the vote to take this step up in grade in his stride and prove difficult to beat. Wu Gok gets the nod for second, while Carzoff may be able to claim the minor money.

#3 Sambro - Rosehill R7 (06:10)

Sambro finished just behind stablemate Dealmaker at Randwick last start, but he showed a good turn of foot late on and may have more to offer with that run now under his belt. The Godolphin charge Home Of The Brave is seldom far away in races of this nature and looks to holds solid place claims yet again, while Trumbull is another worth considering.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#2 Ablaze – Rosehill R3 (03:45)
#12 Attention Run - Rosehill R6 (05:30)
#3 Sambro – Rosehill R7 (06:10)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Rose (AUS) 27th Jun (R3 3200m Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 27 June, 3.45am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Sweet Thomas
2. Ablaze
3. Gayatri
4. Terwilliker
5. Re Edit
6. Latin Beat
7. Loveseat
8. Pelonomena
9. Poulton Le Sands
10. Kellstorm
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Rose (AUS) 27th Jun (R6 2000m Listed)

Show Hide

Saturday 27 June, 5.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Wu Gok
2. Sixties Groove
3. Big Duke
4. Carzoff
5. The Lord Mayor
6. Herengawe
7. Sully
8. Black On Gold
10. Frankely Awesome
11. Mongolian Wolf
12. Attention Run
13. Primitivo
14. Paths Of Glory
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Rose (AUS) 27th Jun (R7 1350m Listed)

Show Hide

Saturday 27 June, 6.10am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Home Of The Brave
2. Crack Me Up
3. Sambro
4. Order Again
5. Dealmaker
6. Special Missile
8. Trumbull
9. Mushaireb
11. Outrageous
12. Romani Girl
13. Smartedge
14. Toryjoy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles