Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 25 July

#5 Morrissy - Caulfield R6 (06:05 BST)

Morrissy wasn't seen to best effect over this C&D last time, finding himself with too much to do and deserving credit under the circumstances for finishing as close as he did. He is better judged on the form of his previous outing here, when winning comfortably by over a length, and a repeat of that effort would make him the one to beat. Travimyfriend won the race contested by Morrissy last time and is feared most ahead of Coming Around.

#4 Viridine - Caulfield R7 (06:45 BST)

Viridine kept on well when second to Jungle Edge in a Group 3 at this venue two weeks ago, ultimately beaten less than a length. The better ground and slightly longer trip here are both reasons why he can reverse the placings with Jungle Edge, so he is taken to get back to winning ways. Streets of Avalon completes the shortlist.

#1 Mystery Shot - Caulfield R9 (07:53 BST)

Mystery Shot is unbeaten in four outings to date and could hardly have been more impressive when recording his latest success over this C&D, forging clear in the final furlong to win easily by two and a half lengths. He may yet have even more to offer and looks sure to take all the beating once again, leaving Wicklow Town and Splendoronthegrass to battle it out for the minor honours.

