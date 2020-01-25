Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 25 January

#2 Quizzical Cajun - Aqueduct R4 (18:56)

Runner-up on his last two starts, Quizzical Cajun is fancied to make a winning comeback following a 4-month layoff. Main danger Stage Left wasn't at his best in the slop last time but ought to put up a much better showing this time around.

#6 Violent Delights - Aqueduct R6 (19:55)

This claimer has a competitive look to it but Violent Delights makes plenty of appeal dropping to the lowest level of his career. Cause for Applause has run well to be placed on his last two starts and can offer the most resistance.

#1 Mr. Buff - Aqueduct R8 (20:55)

A wide-margin C&D winner in a fast time last month, Mr. Buff is fancied to follow up in this good-quality stakes contest. Last year's Belmont winner Sir Winston is of obvious interest, but this may not be enough of a test for him as he looks to get back on track following a poor turf run last time.