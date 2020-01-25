To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 25 January

Horses head on
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform head to Aqueduct for their best bets on Saturday...

#2 Quizzical Cajun - Aqueduct R4 (18:56)

Runner-up on his last two starts, Quizzical Cajun is fancied to make a winning comeback following a 4-month layoff. Main danger Stage Left wasn't at his best in the slop last time but ought to put up a much better showing this time around.

#6 Violent Delights - Aqueduct R6 (19:55)

This claimer has a competitive look to it but Violent Delights makes plenty of appeal dropping to the lowest level of his career. Cause for Applause has run well to be placed on his last two starts and can offer the most resistance.

#1 Mr. Buff - Aqueduct R8 (20:55)

A wide-margin C&D winner in a fast time last month, Mr. Buff is fancied to follow up in this good-quality stakes contest. Last year's Belmont winner Sir Winston is of obvious interest, but this may not be enough of a test for him as he looks to get back on track following a poor turf run last time.

Recommended bets

#2 Quizzical Cajun – Aqueduct R4 (18:56)
#6 Violent Delights – Aqueduct R6 (19:55)
#1 Mr. Buff – Aqueduct R8 (20:55)

