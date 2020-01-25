Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Saturday 25 January

#10 Virtuosa - Turffontein R7 (14:15 GMT)

Virtuosa was in sound form before seemingly being unsuited by the step back in trip last time and can resume her progress here. Mohican is another for the shortlist, while Spero Optima is another with a place chance too.

#1 Approach Control - Turffontein R8 (14:50 GMT)

Approach Control was a cracking second at this course last time and can go one place better now. Risk Taker is most likely the chief opposition, while Al Borak is perhaps the most interesting other runner in the field.

#12 Pomander - Turffontein R9 (15:25 GMT)

Pomander improved better than ever to resume winning ways last time and can progress further still. Palace Green can come out best of the remainder, while Earth Sky comes into calculations for third place.

