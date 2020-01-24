Timeform UK SmartPlays: Saturday 25 January

Back

King Roland - 15:00 Cheltenham

King Roland won both his starts in bumpers last season and made it second time lucky over hurdles when landing an Exeter maiden in taking style earlier this month, leaving the impression that a better race will bring even more out of him. This step up in trip looks sure to suit and Harry Fry's exciting prospect looks the clear one to beat in this field.

Lay

Clyne - 14:30 Uttoxeter

Clyne bounced back to form when second in a Chepstow handicap last month, benefiting from the shorter distance. He is up 4 lb for that victory, however, and drops back further in trip here, so he could prove vulnerable, despite his recent course-and-distance success. Sunset Showdown ran very well on his handicap debut last time and looks a better option, particularly given the form his trainer, Rebecca Curtis, has been in of late.

Smart Stat

Mister Fisher - 12:55 Doncaster

2 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 7 runnings.

Mister Fisher shaped encouragingly on his chase debut in November, coming out best at the weights behind a rival who had the advantage of a previous run. He confirmed the promise of that performance when going one better at Cheltenham the following month, showing a good turn of foot to propel himself clear of the tiring Lisp and, with the drop back in trip viewed as a positive, he is taken to gain back-to-back victories here.