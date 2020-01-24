To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Australian Open Tips

Big Bash Tips

FA Cup Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Saturday 25 January

Horses over a hurdle
Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Saturday
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Saturday...

"...Harry Fry’s exciting prospect looks the clear one to beat..."

Timeform on King Roland

Back
King Roland - 15:00 Cheltenham

King Roland won both his starts in bumpers last season and made it second time lucky over hurdles when landing an Exeter maiden in taking style earlier this month, leaving the impression that a better race will bring even more out of him. This step up in trip looks sure to suit and Harry Fry's exciting prospect looks the clear one to beat in this field.

Lay
Clyne - 14:30 Uttoxeter

Clyne bounced back to form when second in a Chepstow handicap last month, benefiting from the shorter distance. He is up 4 lb for that victory, however, and drops back further in trip here, so he could prove vulnerable, despite his recent course-and-distance success. Sunset Showdown ran very well on his handicap debut last time and looks a better option, particularly given the form his trainer, Rebecca Curtis, has been in of late.

Smart Stat
Mister Fisher - 12:55 Doncaster

2 - Nicky Henderson's number of winners in past 7 runnings.

Mister Fisher shaped encouragingly on his chase debut in November, coming out best at the weights behind a rival who had the advantage of a previous run. He confirmed the promise of that performance when going one better at Cheltenham the following month, showing a good turn of foot to propel himself clear of the tiring Lisp and, with the drop back in trip viewed as a positive, he is taken to gain back-to-back victories here.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back - King Roland – 15:00 Cheltenham
Lay - Clyne – 14:30 Uttoxeter
Smart Stat - Mister Fisher – 12:55 Doncaster

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles