Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 25 April

#7 Itsagimme's Girl - Tampa Bay R2 (17:58)

Itsagimme's Girl hasn't raced on dirt since her debut over two years ago but has been in fair form on turf and now drops in class for this return to the main track. Southern n' Sassy is up there on the shortlist too, while Tee Up also commands consideration.

#8 Vivamente - Tampa Bay R3 (18:28)

With those having already run not setting the bar very high in this maiden claimer, the selection is newcomer Vivamente. From a barn posting very strong numbers at the meet, this half-sister to three-time winner Cannon's Roar can go in at the first time of asking. Hifalutin and I'mthekatsmeow can fill the minor roles.

#7 Long Story Short - Tampa Bay R6 (19:59)

Little Natalia was a wide-margin winner last time but the speed figure she posted wasn't particularly high and she looks worth taking on in this stronger race. Long Story Short broke her maiden at Gulfstream last time and has subsequently joined a trainer who does well with new recruits. She can come out on top in her first try against winners.