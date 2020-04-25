To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Darts at Home Tips

Greatest Game Series

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 25 April

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market

Timeform select their three best bets from Tampa Bay on Saturday...

"...can come out on top in her first try against winners."

Timeform on Long Story Short

#7 Itsagimme's Girl - Tampa Bay R2 (17:58)

Itsagimme's Girl hasn't raced on dirt since her debut over two years ago but has been in fair form on turf and now drops in class for this return to the main track. Southern n' Sassy is up there on the shortlist too, while Tee Up also commands consideration.

#8 Vivamente - Tampa Bay R3 (18:28)

With those having already run not setting the bar very high in this maiden claimer, the selection is newcomer Vivamente. From a barn posting very strong numbers at the meet, this half-sister to three-time winner Cannon's Roar can go in at the first time of asking. Hifalutin and I'mthekatsmeow can fill the minor roles.

#7 Long Story Short - Tampa Bay R6 (19:59)

Little Natalia was a wide-margin winner last time but the speed figure she posted wasn't particularly high and she looks worth taking on in this stronger race. Long Story Short broke her maiden at Gulfstream last time and has subsequently joined a trainer who does well with new recruits. She can come out on top in her first try against winners.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#7 Itsagimme’s Girl – Tampa Bay R2 (17:58)
#8 Vivamente – Tampa Bay R3 (18:28)
#7 Long Story Short – Tampa Bay R6 (19:59)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 25th Apr (R2 7f Claim)

Saturday 25 April, 5.58pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tee Up
Tolly Ho
Mambo Dancer
Enduros Tigress
Flashy Patch
Mi Luna
Itsagimmes Girl
Southern N Sassy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 25th Apr (R3 6f Mdn Claim)

Saturday 25 April, 6.28pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hifalutin
Imthekatsmeow
Shes So Indy
Her Zealous
My Blonde Mary
Upstaging
Dramatone
Vivamente
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 25th Apr (R6 6f Claim)

Saturday 25 April, 7.59pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Return The Favor
Little Natalia
Romantic Gizmo
Queens World
Her Name Is Star
R Lovely Julz
Long Story Short
Adonai Bless
Ms. Genuine
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles