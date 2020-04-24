Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 25 April

#4 Sacramento - Flemington R6 (07:00 GMT)

Sacramento comes here off the Derby and that formline looks key. The stable have a great record targeting this race with horses with similar profiles and his effort in the Derby was full of merit. He is tough and looks a sure stayer. Chains of Honour must have a hope, while Royal Crown has a nice upside through his win in the Galilee.

#1 The Inevitable - Flemington R7 (07:35 GMT)

The Inevitable has been given a fresh start here for a new yard and comes back to in a much softer race so will be hard to beat. ESPERANCE (13) gets a nice pull at the weights and should be suited by the run of the race, while Never No More is an interesting runner.

#8 Masculino - Flemington (08:10 GMT)

Masculino should be fitter for his reappearance and there looks like being a green light for him to go forward and sit in the first couple here. Kentucky Breeze knocked him off there and can be involved again, while Sikandarabad is ready to run right up towards his best after coming good last time when second over 1600m at Caulfield.

