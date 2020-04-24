To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Saturday 25 April

Starting stalls
Timeform provide three bets from Flemington on Saturday morning
Timeform head to Flemington for their three best bets on Saturday...

"...The stable have a great record targeting this race..."

Timeform on Sacramento

#4 Sacramento - Flemington R6 (07:00 GMT)

Sacramento comes here off the Derby and that formline looks key. The stable have a great record targeting this race with horses with similar profiles and his effort in the Derby was full of merit. He is tough and looks a sure stayer. Chains of Honour must have a hope, while Royal Crown has a nice upside through his win in the Galilee.

#1 The Inevitable - Flemington R7 (07:35 GMT)

The Inevitable has been given a fresh start here for a new yard and comes back to in a much softer race so will be hard to beat. ESPERANCE (13) gets a nice pull at the weights and should be suited by the run of the race, while Never No More is an interesting runner.

#8 Masculino - Flemington (08:10 GMT)

Masculino should be fitter for his reappearance and there looks like being a green light for him to go forward and sit in the first couple here. Kentucky Breeze knocked him off there and can be involved again, while Sikandarabad is ready to run right up towards his best after coming good last time when second over 1600m at Caulfield.

Flem (AUS) 25th Apr (R6 2800m Listed)

Saturday 25 April, 7.00am

1. Chains Of Honour
2. Royal Crown
3. Coin Collector
4. Sacramento
5. Epsom Days
6. St Arnicca
7. Sign Seal Deliver
8. Tarns Prince
9. Alexander Hamilton
10. Saint Eustace
11. Bellx
12. Lindelani
13. Wahine Toa
14. Repetiteur
Flem (AUS) 25th Apr (R7 1000m Hcap)

Saturday 25 April, 7.35am

1. The Inevitable
2. Malibu Style
4. Illustrious Lad
5. Never No More
7. Milwaukee
8. Miss Iano
9. Tarquin
11. Holbien
12. Prezado
13. Esperance
14. Murillo
15. Miss Norway
16. Our Luca
Flem (AUS) 25th Apr (R8 1700m Hcap)

Saturday 25 April, 8.10am

1. Carzoff
2. Debt Agent
3. Kentucky Breeze
4. Sikandarabad
6. Kaonic
7. Super Titus
8. Masculino
9. Hang Man
10. New Tipperary
11. Rupture
12. Berisha
13. Valac
14. Gundown
15. Strategic Demand
16. First Crush
17. Dadoozdart
18. Chapada
19. Nobu
20. Instant De Reve
Timeform,

