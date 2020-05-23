To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 23 May

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Saturday...

"...has been performing with credit in stronger maiden claimers than this..."

Timeform on W W Archie

#4 W W Archie - Tampa Bay R1 (17:35)

W W Archie has been performing with credit in stronger maiden claimers than this at Gulfstream and is fancied to take advantage of this lesser opposition on his first start for a new trainer. Fried Plantaine faces an easier task than in his last race and appeals as the best of the rest.

#6 Super Twenty Five - Tampa Bay R6 (20:11)

Super Twenty Five has been the subject of a positive trainer change since her last start and is expected to post a much-improved showing for new connections. I'llmakeyousmile has an excellent strike rate at this track and could well emerge as one of the biggest threats, while Rattlesnakerose is also an interesting runner.

#13 Tiz Samurai - Tampa Bay R8 (21:15)

Tiz Samurai needs one to come out to get a run from the reserve list but will take plenty of stopping if managing to draw in. A good second over further last time, the selection has more than enough early pace to cope with this drop back in trip and should get clear sailing from his outside post.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Tampa (US) 23rd May (R1 6f Mdn Claim)

Saturday 23 May, 5.35pm

Wendigo
Fried Plantaine
Restless Rocker
W W Archie
Lebasi
Iron Drill
Wyatts Warrior
Starship Fonzy
Bolter
Tampa (US) 23rd May (R6 6f Claim)

Saturday 23 May, 8.11pm

Checotah
Field Letters
Lawn Dart
Illmakeyousmile
Cultural Mandate
Super Twenty Five
Nikki Bella
Rattlesnakerose
Tampa (US) 23rd May (R8 7f Claim)

Saturday 23 May, 9.15pm

Crazy Frank C
The Wayne Factor
Jaidens Best
Unspoiled Moments
Red Rose Cat
Allegiance
Sum Overture
Game Day Drama
The Great Loudini
Seventysevenwilow
Betweenhereandcool
Completely Bonkers
Tiz Samurai
Midnightonbroadway
Timeform,

