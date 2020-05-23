Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 23 May

Tampa (US) 23rd May (R1 6f Mdn Claim)
Saturday 23 May, 5.35pm
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Tampa Bay Downs on Saturday...
"...has been performing with credit in stronger maiden claimers than this..."
Timeform on W W Archie
#4 W W Archie - Tampa Bay R1 (17:35)
W W Archie has been performing with credit in stronger maiden claimers than this at Gulfstream and is fancied to take advantage of this lesser opposition on his first start for a new trainer. Fried Plantaine faces an easier task than in his last race and appeals as the best of the rest.
#6 Super Twenty Five - Tampa Bay R6 (20:11)
Super Twenty Five has been the subject of a positive trainer change since her last start and is expected to post a much-improved showing for new connections. I'llmakeyousmile has an excellent strike rate at this track and could well emerge as one of the biggest threats, while Rattlesnakerose is also an interesting runner.
#13 Tiz Samurai - Tampa Bay R8 (21:15)
Tiz Samurai needs one to come out to get a run from the reserve list but will take plenty of stopping if managing to draw in. A good second over further last time, the selection has more than enough early pace to cope with this drop back in trip and should get clear sailing from his outside post.
|Midnightonbroadway