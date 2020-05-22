Timeform's French SmartPlays: Saturday 23 May

Frohsim - 11:15 Bordeaux

Frohsim has won three of his four outings to date, including back-to-back wins in minor events at Chantilly and Deauville earlier this year. Improving all the time, he is fancied to complete the hat-trick in this listed contest, very much the one to beat on Timeform ratings and with the prospect of even more to come. Fantastic Spirit is similarly progressive and could be the one to give the selection most to do, leaving Coco Caline to complete the shortlist.

Aubevoye - 12:15 Bordeaux

Jean-Claude Rouget is the leading trainer at Bordeaux in recent years, with 58 winners since the start of the 2015 season, and he holds a strong hand as he attempts to add to his tally in this listed prize. Marginal preference is for Aubevoye, who looks the pick of his two runners if jockey bookings are anything to go by. The five-year-old looks to hold leading claims on Timeform ratings, too, now well established as a smart performer, and he is fancied to gain the second listed win of his career at the expense of stablemate Joe Francais and the penalised Mr Satchmo.

Sagaroi - 13:52 Bordeaux

Sagaroi could be worth chancing here in an open heat, for all that he clearly hasn't been the easiest to train (missed plenty of time during the last few seasons). A listed winner over this C&D back in May 2016, he has shown enough in recent starts to suggest that he retains all of his ability, form that makes him just about the one to beat here for trainer Didier Guillemin, who advertised the well-being of his string with a treble at La Teste de Buch on Wednesday. Guardian Fay and Pirata Tesoro head the list of dangers.

